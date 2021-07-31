Recent Match Report – Originals vs Fire 12th Match 2021





Report Manchester Originals still winless despite Sophie Ecclestone’s all-round efforts

Welsh Fire 124 for 1 (Matthews 71*, Redmayne 38*) beat Manchester Originals 120 for 6 (Ecclestone 31*) with nine wickets The Welsh Fire women took their first win of the Hundred thanks to a superb in-field effort and an impressive 71 innings from Hayley Matthews when they beat Manchester Originals in Cardiff. The Fire won the toss and put the Originals into bat. The Originals hit 120 for 6 of their 100 balls with Sophie Ecclestone as the top scorer with a late-innings flourish of 31 not out of 15 balls. The Fire got off to a fantastic start to their innings thanks to Matthews hitting the ground again forcefully and hitting their target with nine wickets and 12 balls left. This defeat means the Originals still have to claim a win in the tournament. The Fire was brilliant on the field in the power play with just 21 runs from the first 25 balls. Lizelle Lee had cracked the first two balls of the innings for four, but from there the Fire kept things very tight. It wasn’t until the 36th ball of the innings that the Originals found the line again. The Fire managed to pick up early wickets with Lee running out in the first set of five and Emma Lamb also going into the power play setting the tone for a tight performance Harmanpreet Kaur anchored for the Originals, making 26 from 32 balls, but no batters continued to settle. Mignon du Preez looked impressive and made a good pace of 24 before breaking a ball from Georgia Hennessey halfway through. It was Ecclestone who took the Originals past 100 and reached a score they had any hope of defending. Her innings included a towering shot over midwicket from a Hennessy full toss. The Fire split the wickets with Hennessey finishing with the best numbers of 2 for 24 of her 20 balls. Matthews had made 33 and 30 in the tournament so far, but here she pushed through to fifty from just 35 balls. She was well supported by Georgia Redmayne who made 38 from 35 balls. The Originals had a few moments where the 101 unbeaten partnership between Matthews and Redmayne could have been broken, not least when du Preez made a stunning one-handed catch in the deep end of Laura Jackson, but it turned out to be like a no-ball assessed. . As it was, the two batters took their team to the victory target with ease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/the-hundred-women-s-competition-2021-1252659/welsh-fire-women-vs-manchester-originals-women-12th-match-1252711/match-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos