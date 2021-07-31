Olympics-Tennis-No medal for injured Djokovic for third Games in a row





TOKYO (Reuters) – World number one and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics for the third consecutive year without a medal after he withdrew from the bronze medal game in mixed doubles on Saturday with a shoulder injury. had to withdraw. Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Mixed Doubles – Semifinals – Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrive ahead of their semifinals against Aslan Karatsev of the Russian Olympic Committee and Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Edgar Su The Serb, who won bronze in the singles in Beijing in 2008 but failed to finish on the podium in London, Rio and now Tokyo, withdrew from the mixed doubles for several minutes after losing to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the match for a bronze singles. His withdrawal from the mixed doubles means Ash Barty and John Peers will take a bronze medal for Australia. Djokovic also lost to German Alexander Zverev in the singles semi-final on Friday, putting an end to his hopes of winning a Golden Slam this year, which is Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams in a calendar year. He has already won the Australian and French Open plus Wimbledon with the US Open, the last of the four majors to come. I regret not winning a medal for my country and missing opportunities in both mixed doubles and singles, and yes, I just didn’t deliver yesterday and today, Djokovic told reporters. The level of tennis also dropped from exhaustion, you know, mentally and physically. Players struggled with Tokyo’s heat and humidity throughout the tournament, requiring cold showers, ice packs, and other cooling fans. But I don’t regret coming to the Olympics at all, he said. Of course not. I believe there are no coincidences in life, everything happens for a reason and I have had heartbreaking losses at the Olympics and some major tournaments in my career. Djokovic, 34, promised to give it another shot at the Olympics in three years in Paris. I know I’ll bounce back. I will try to advance for the Paris Olympics. I will fight for my country to win medals. Sorry to have disappointed many sports fans in my country, but that’s sports. The Serb can still win all four majors in a calendar year — only achieved in the men’s game by Don Budge and Rod Laver (twice) — when he competes in the US Open, which begins August 30. Hopefully the physical consequences won’t be the problem for me for (the) US Open. So that’s something I’m not sure about at the moment, but I don’t regret giving it my all because in the end that’s what it takes when you play for a country. I know those losses have mostly made me stronger. Written by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ken Ferris

