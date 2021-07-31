Sports
Dmitry Kulikov considers Minnesota Wild the right fit
Dmitry Kulikov is a brutal defender who has had excellent underlying numbers lately. Although he has traveled across the continent to play in the NHL, his most recent home is with the Minnesota Wild after signing a $5 million ($2.5 million AAV) two-year contract shortly after the free agency opened this week. .
When asked why Minnesota, Kulikov gave a very detailed answer about the negotiation process.
We just considered the offers I got and I felt like Minnesota would be the right choice for me at this stage in my career, Kulikov told the media in his first availability since singing.
It was a two year deal and I was very excited when the GM called me and showed great interest. That was very flattering. It’s always exciting when a team wants you in the line-up. That, of course, is a big selling point. They were very enthusiastic and that made my decision easier. I am very excited to join the team.
The most obvious connection is that the Wild has a young Russian winger in Kirill Kaprizov and someone from his home country unlike the Wilds roster last season could be beneficial for the youngster to continue acclimating to North America.
I hope it helps a lot, Kulikov said. I don’t know how much it could help on the ice. He did pretty well last year from what I saw, but maybe off the ice it could help a bit. I don’t know how much there is to learn. There is not much difference between coming here and living in Russia. You just focus on hockey like Kirill did. Everything else just takes care of itself.
Before being selected 14th in 2009 by the Florida Panthers, Kulikov made his trip to North America and played one season in the QMJHL for the Drummondville Voltigeurs. He made his NHL debut immediately after being drafted, playing 68 games for the Panthers in the 2009-10 season.
After seven years in Florida, Kulikov has returned from the Buffalo Sabers, to the Winnipeg Jets, only to find out that he plays for the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils Jersey in short stints afterwards. His solid play in Edmonton earned him a multi-year deal for the inevitable physical replacement of Ian Cole after he signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.
But what about the Wild giving Kulikov a reason to sign with them? Well, he definitely didn’t play against this new Minnesota squad, but he did catch a glimpse.
With the different schedule last season, you play in your own division, so I haven’t paid much attention to Minnesota or just other divisions in general and what other teams are doing, Kulikov explained. But I looked at the record last year and the team did a really good job. I’ve seen some highlights where there were some goals on the roll and stuff from players. For me, it’s an exciting opportunity because when you come in a new team, you’re just starting over and you feel like everything is new. I don’t know, it’s exciting.
Were excited too, Dmitry.
With this signing (and others), the Wild are pretty much done with their off-season checklist with just two big, important tasks left to do: re-sign Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to new contracts. They’ve got the cap space, they obviously have a desire to do that, now it’s just keeping those two Very Good wingers in Minnesota and competing for the playoffs again.
