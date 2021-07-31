Recent Match Report – Fire vs Originals 12th Match 2021

Connect with us

Manchester Originals 153 for 3 (Clarke 58) beat Welsh Fire 150 for 6 (du Plooy 43, Hartley 2-12) with seven wickets

Joe Clarke produced a 58-off 31-ball match inning – ably supported by Phil Salt in an opening 94-off 48-ball score – before Colin Munro and Colin Ackermann banished late jitters with a series of even cameos, as Manchester Originals put an end to the Welsh Fire’s unbeaten start to the tournament with the second win of their own campaign, a seven-wicket win with five balls left at Cardiff.
After winning the toss and batting first, Fire posted a competitive total of 150 for 6, thanks in large part to Leus du Plooy’s hard hitting innings of 43 off 21 balls, coupled with scores of 32 and 30 from Ben Duckett and Matt Critchley. Halfway through, however, the suspicion was that that total was 10-15 runs light on a surface that offered good value for stroke play. Wanting to prove that, Clarke burst out of the blocks with four fours and four sixes in an innings that allowed Originals to take the win in the back end of their chase.

Hartley makes hay in Bairstow’s absence
It’s hard to imagine a team more plagued by an absence of a big name than Welsh Fire from Jonny Bairstow’s England Test memory – like Gary Kirsten, in one of his now customary embargo-breaking misstep, mapped out to talkSPORT prior to the start of the competition.

It was distressing enough to lose their captaincy after two games, but Fire has also lost their main batter – the man whose back-to-back fifties had propelled them to victories in each of their opening games. And in his absence at the top of the rankings, Originals took advantage of two early breakthroughs, thanks to Tom Hartley’s understated twist on the left arm.

After a series of sets from Steven Finn and Carlos Brathwaite, Hartley went into battle for Ball 11, and by the end of his first back-to-back ten, he’d taken out both Josh Cobb and Tom Banton—each of them unwittingly. victims of Cardiff’s tantalizingly short, straight borders that encourage driving back through the line.

