Indian Cricket Board Threatens Foreign Players Over Kashmir Premier League Entry















Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was in no way happy with the Board of Trustees for Cricket in India. He lashed out at the BCCI, also the world’s richest cricket board, for threatening him for participating in the upcoming edition of the Kashmir Premier League. The star-studded tournament kicks off on Friday, August 6 in Muzaffarabad. Gibbs, along with former Sri Lankan cricketer Tilakaratne Dilshan, has been lined up among the six teams participating in the tournament. Gibbs expressed disappointment, saying the BCCI has threatened to ban him from cricketing activities in India if he participates in the KPL. He took to Twitter, writing: “Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to compare their political agenda with Pakistan and try to prevent me from playing in the @kpl_20. They also threatened to tell me they will not allow me access to India would give for any cricket related work. Ridiculous. Totally redundant of the @BCCI to challenge their political agenda with Pakistan and try to prevent me from playing in the @ kpl_20 . They also threatened to tell me that they would not allow me entry to India for any cricket related work. Ridiculous — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021 Earlier, Rashid Latif, the former Pakistani wicketkeeper, also tweeted about BCCI’s approach to participating players in the Kashmir Premier League. He took to Twitter and wrote: The @BCCI warned cricket boards that if their former players participated in the Kashmir Premier League, they will not be allowed entry into India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL. The @BCCI cricket boards warn that if their former players took part in the Kashmir Premier League, they will not be allowed entry into India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or capacity.

Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL. — Rashid (@ iRashidLatif68) July 30, 2021 Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions are the six teams in the tournament. Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal are the skippers of their respective teams. Each team has five players from Kashmir. In December 2020, Shehryar Khan, the chairman of the Kashmir Parliamentary Special Committee, launched the KPL. Masood Khan, the president of Azad Kashmir, was named the main patron of the tournament. Former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram is the founding vice president while Afridi is the league’s brand ambassador. The matches will be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, which has a decent capacity of 18,000. Via CricTracker

