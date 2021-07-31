Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 1 tennis player, fails to medal at the Olympics





Since his arrival at the Olympic Village, tennis star Novak Djokovic . has gassed on fellow athletes with his techniques for mental strength, coping with pressure and ‘how to bounce back when you lose focus’. Apparently even Djokovic sometimes has trouble following his own advice. After a shocking loss from Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday, world No. 1 Djokovic lost again on Saturday, this time to Spain’s Pablo Carreo Busta. Zverev now plays Russia’s Karen Khachanov in Sunday’s final. Friday’s loss to Zverev has wiped out Djokovic’s chances of achieving a mythical Golden Slam, winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in one year. His loss on Saturday reduced the Serb’s chance of even taking home a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. “I just didn’t deliver yesterday and today,” Djokovic said after the game. “The level of tennis dropped. Also due to mental and physical exhaustion. I gave everything I had in the tank, which was not so much.” No man has reached a Golden Slam. The only tennis player to ever achieve that feat was Steffi Graf in 1988. Sign up for daily news! Stay up to date with WPR’s email newsletter. After losing the first set 6-4, Djokovic’s mood flared up. He managed to win a tiebreak to take a victorious second set 7-6. But the third set soon went away from him. In the opening game, after failing to return a volley after a long rally, Djokovic threw his racket into the stands. Sometime later, after his serve was broken by 11th-ranked Carreo Busta, Djokovic hit the post with his racket, earning him a warning from the umpire. “It’s part of who, I think, I am,” Djokovic said after the game. “I don’t like doing things like this. I’m sorry to send messages like this, but we’re all human and sometimes it’s hard to control your emotions.” Djokovic was famously kicked out of the 2020 US Open after angrily hitting a ball behind him without looking to beat a linesman in the neck. Djokovic, who this year won both the Australian and French Opens as Wimbledon, is slated to headline the 2021 US Open next month, where he remains a favorite. At the end of Saturday, Djokovic withdrew from a scheduled doubles match with partner Nina Stojanovic, due to a shoulder injury. “I don’t regret coming to the Olympics at all,” said Djokovic, who has not won an Olympic medal since 2008. “Everything happens for a reason,” he said, adding, “I know that these losses usually make me stronger.”

