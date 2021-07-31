



Thunder Bay defender says Hockey Canada’s camp will give her a chance to test her skills against the country’s best players in her age group.

THUNDER BAY Same Day Kendra fortune told the truth about the Easter Bunny, she was also told she would never make it to the National Hockey League because she was a girl. It was a double whammy, but she didn’t let the devastating news bring her down. That perseverance paid off. On July 29, the 18-year-old from Thunder Bay joined 22 other so-called Next generation hockey players born in 2003 to participate in the under-18s eight-day national summer development camp at Calgarys Olympic Park. It’s a revamp for the athletes, who were only able to participate in a virtual under-18s camp last summer, an opportunity to gain experience at the national level, familiarize themselves with the Team Canada way and get ready for the upcoming season. fortune, whose older brother Zacho played parts of two seasons with the Gatineau Olympics of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and will be eligible for the Superior International Junior Hockey Leagues came River Fighting Walleye this season, said it’s a dream come true to get the invite to Calgary. Most importantly, I can play with the best girls in the country my age. I think that’s a great opportunity to prepare for bemidjic and that’s one of my main focuses, said fortune, who is planning to attend bemidjic State University in the fall after spending last season with the Etobicoke Dolphins of the Provincial Womens Hockey League. It’s a great honor to make that team after not playing for a year and a half and it definitely motivates me more to work hard to play four years in college. It’s also a chance to be seen and maybe start the Olympic path like Thunder Bay’s own Katie Weatherston and Haley Irwin, who have won medals together at the last four Games, three of which were gold. That is the most important for us. My next step would be to play for bemidjic Standing and then hopefully getting noticed for the U-22 roster, which is the next step for the Olympics. That was kind of my dream since I was little, fortune said. My father and I always talked about stepping stones. This is just another milestone. I go up the mountain and do it the right way. It’s going well so far, I think. fortune, who plays defense, has credited her family, her trainer, her coaches, and the Thunder Bay Queens organization for helping her get to where she is today. Her older brother has been a huge influence on her career, she added. I don’t think I had many female role models growing up. Haley Irwin was clearly one of the greatest for me, for a woman, but my brother was definitely one of my greatest role models simply because I grew up with him. I’m his friend and I’ve been training with him since I was 11 with my trainer, Brady Fox, fortune said. The camp will run from July 29 to Aug 5. Next generation team against a pair of under-18 teams that also participate.

