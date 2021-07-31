Tokyo Olympics embrace the fun of mixed events





TOKYO — The International Olympic Committee, in its never-ending quest to bring harmony and understanding to anyone willing to pay for it, has decided it’s okay for boys and girls to play together. Mixed-gender relays with men and women are the big trend here, with the admirable aim of identifying who is sexist enough to whine about them. Fortunately, I’m safe enough to say that I’m definitely, definitely, definitely not one of those people. Like, totally. I love the mixed events! They’re fun, they showcase different types of athletes, and the Olympics are the perfect venue to try new things, because they’re a big, complicated mess and nobody can understand them anyway. You may recall that many years ago the IOC announced plans to make ballroom dancing an Olympic event, and this offended people who thought it would diminish the value of a gold medal in, what? Rider? The IOC gave up ballroom dancing but has gone all in on mixed events, not worrying about whether it irritates a truly misogynistic horse. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Mixed sporting events aren’t exactly new; mixed doubles has always been a tennis parade. The mixed sizes can be quite refreshing. At the medley swimming relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, each country was allowed to choose two men and two women to swim the four-stroke, although the Russians tried to enroll three male swimmers and a pharmacist. It was a strange event. The strategy and leadership changes were interesting, but sometimes the relay achieved the exact opposite of its goal: With the fastest men and women in the world swimming at the same time, the women looked relatively slow, which was silly. The Americans had a frustrating race. Child prodigy Lydia Jacoby didn’t seem in her element in the relay, possibly because she’s from Alaska and had never met another female swimmer until last month. Her glasses fell off immediately, so she swam with them in her mouth, and then the two American men crossed their legs so they could each show her how to put on glasses like she’d never done it before. The US finished fifth. The US fared better in the mixed triathlon relay, which the Olympic Games’ official website describes as — this is a direct quote — “one of the most furious events of the Games,” along with judo and trying to get on a media bus. steps. Triathletes, of course, have to expend an inordinate amount of energy swimming, running, cycling and posting about it on Instagram. The US won silver. Then there was the mixed 4×400 track relay, which allowed the Americans to show off their two specialties: screwing up relays and litigation. On Friday night, the US team was disqualified for passing the baton outside the designated zone, but they appealed and won. The Americans finished with bronze. Mixed events wouldn’t work in every sport. No one needs to see a mixed shot, which would inevitably end with two gold medalists looking at each other and wondering who will be caught doping. But mixed events work in many disciplines. Mixed doubles table tennis is finally an Olympic sport, after decades of waiting that has definitely kept me up at night, and now that we’re on the subject: If you’ve ever lay in bed and wondered, “What if the Olympics were just like the John Deere Classic?” then Olympic golf is for you. Golf here has none of the qualities that make the Olympics fun. The men play four rounds of stroke play, then the women play four days of stroke play, and then they all go home and wonder why they got medals instead of Rolexes. Olympic golf does not define the best in the world. It’s not quirky. It doesn’t raise anyone’s profile. It has no real Olympic history. It is not for the first time bringing people from all over the world together. It appeals to golf enthusiasts and no one else. If the IOC is adamant that golf stays at the Olympics, the solution here is obvious: one mixed event. That is it. It would be unlike any other major golf event. It would capture the spirit of the game – with handicaps and multiple tee boxes, golf is really designed for people of all skill levels – and it would be much better theater than what’s happening this week. It can even appeal to people who don’t really care about golf. It’s the most natural occurrence to hold a competition with different genders, at least until the IOC rethinks ballroom dancing. More Olympic record:

