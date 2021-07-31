Different Bulls regime, same target – let the free agent frenzy begin

Different Bulls regimes, but the same target as point guard.

Let the rumors of the Lonzo Ball to Chicago begin again.

With the NBA free-agent frenzy officially kicking off Monday, unofficial organizations have been pushing back information for months, paving the way for the best-running sports soap out there.

That’s what the Associations’ free agent market has become over the last decade.

Lots of drama, franchise-changing decisions and big checks being written.

That’s not going to change this week, as the point guard market is at the forefront and the Bulls are right in the middle of the storm.

It starts with Ball.

The Sun-Times reported in April 2019 that the longtime regime of general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson had made inquiries with the Lakers about Ball after the Balls camp that the point guard wanted out of Los Angeles was leaked. and the Bulls were one of the few teams on his wish list.

Fast forward a few seasons to another regime, but the Bulls and new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas were back in the Ball sweepstakes on the March trade deadline as multiple outlets as well as the Sun-Times discussed the Bulls and Pelicans. a Ball for Lauri Markkanen deal.

The rest of the package, including design compensation, ran into a problem, so Karnisovas quickly turned around and eventually acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

But the desire to find a point guard with positional size, a willingness to defend and playmaking ability has not gone away. What does have are the circumstances to acquire Ball.

The former No. 2 pick from the 2017 draft is coming to the market as a restricted free agent. New Orleans can match any offering if they want to. And while the Pelicans made a lot of room last week when they traded Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to Memphis, they became players on the dance floor but still need a willing partner.

The first domino to fall in all of this could be Kyle Lowry.

If New Orleans can get the free agent point guard, any offer Ball receives will likely be unmatched. However, if their newfound $37 million doesn’t entice Lowry to play alongside Zion Williamson, and they attack other potential point guards, Ball could be back in the Big Easy in no time, like it or not.

On the Bulls side they should still clear up more cap space, bye-bye Tomas Satoransky to start making a competitive offer for Ball, and they won’t be the only team interested in him. Boston and New York have each been associated with Ball, with the Knicks having one of the more open cap-space situations in the league this summer.

If Ball doesn’t become a bull, then what?

The Bulls have also been linked with Dennis Schroder, even with his outrageous contract demands, Derrick Rose yes, that Derrick Rose, and a reunion with Spencer Dinwiddie.

On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make their own decisions on Sunday. They have already made Markkanen a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, and could be bold in releasing over $36 million if they refuse, waive and stretch Ryan Arcidiaconos $3 million team option Al-Farouq Aminus $10.2 million player option he chose up, then waive Satoransky’s partial guarantees on $5 million and Thad Young’s $6 million.

Can they get bold and go after Lowry for their own version of a Big Three?

With Karnisovas and his aggressiveness, it is not as far-fetched as with the old regime.

Either way, there’s probably going to be a change at the point guard for the Bulls. It’s just a matter of the first domino to fall.