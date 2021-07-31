Herschelle Gibbs accuses BCCI of pressuring him not to play in the Kashmir Premier League | Cricket





South Africa’s former international cricketer Herschelle Gibbs accused the Indian cricket board of trying to dissuade him from participating in a Twenty20 competition in Azad Kashmir. Gibbs, 47, plans to play for the Overseas Warriors in the six-team Kashmir Premier League, which runs from August 6-17 and includes a number of retired international cricketers. Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since New Delhi unilaterally changed the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. Pakistan has since cut diplomatic ties with India, promising no peace talks with India until the 2019 move, with New Delhi dividing Indian-administered Muslim-majority Kashmir into two federally administered areas of Jammu and Kashmir, becoming Ladakh. reversed by the Indian government. Pakistan also wants the Kashmiri people to be given the right to self-determination under a 1948 UN resolution calling for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India. Gibbs said in a tweet on Saturday that there was absolutely no need for “the Board of Control for Cricket in India” to compromise their political agenda with Pakistan and try to prevent me from playing in the KPL. They also threatened to tell me that they would not allow me entry to India for any cricket related work. Ridiculous. Several former England international players Monty Panesar, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah have withdrawn from the KPL. The Pakistan Cricket Council said the BCCI has once again violated international standards and the spirit of the men’s game by interfering in internal affairs of the ICC members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB. The PCB said it will raise the issue in the appropriate International Cricket Council forum. According to KPL media manager Saqib Abbasi, four players from England and one from South Africa and Sri Lanka have refused to play in the KPL after being pressured by the BCCI. The Pakistani government also reacted strongly against the BCCI for politicizing cricket. Denying young Kashmiri players the chance to share the dressing room with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri tweeted. The BCCI did not immediately respond to The Associated Press when asked for comment. The future of Muslim-majority Kashmir remained unresolved at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, when the Indian subcontinent was divided into predominantly Hindu India and primarily Muslim Pakistan. India has an estimated 700,000 soldiers in its part of Kashmir, who have been fighting nearly a dozen rebel groups since 1989. In many areas, the region has the feel of an occupied country, with soldiers in full combat gear patrolling the streets and frisking civilians. More than 68,000 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in the conflict. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since independence.

