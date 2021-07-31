UK Tennis Star Liam Draxl Makes Lexington Challenger Doubles Final





Kentucky tennis star Liam Draxl and his partner, Stefan Kozlov, play in the UK Lexington Challenger final tonight. The duo received a wild card to the event, taking 3 wins to set up tonight’s game against former TCU players Alex Rybakov and Reese Stadler. The game will not start before 7.30pm tonight. Draxl, who is more known for his singles, lost in the first round to #1 Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, 20, ranks 129 in the world and is considered one of the best American tennis prospects. Here is a great video from Payers and Players Podcast (Draxl in white shirt) Liam Draxl in action at Lexington Challenger (vs Brooksby)@UKMensTennis pic.twitter.com/gQCtTLjNOt — The Payers & Players Podcast (@BetalersPlayers) July 28, 2021 Draxl reached #1 in college tennis during his sophomore season in 2021. He defeated a pair of #1 players that season and reached the semifinals of the NCAA singles tournament. The Canadian is known for his tenacity, emotion and ability to perform well at link points. He is very consistent, fast and plays a great defense. Last season Draxl set a 23-5 record in singles while playing on the #1 court for the UK, he was 15-8 in doubles, playing mainly on #2 doubles. The singles semifinals have a well-known name for tennis fans, Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 25-year-old was a top contender for Australia before suffering years of injury. He is now back in shape. Highlights in his career include making the 3rd round at the French Open in 2015, leading the 2nd round in the Australian Open this year, beating Roger Federer in 2018. I admit the reason I heard about Kokkinakis was because of Nick Kyrgios’ comments about Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend in 2015. Talk about drama! Previous winners include John Isner (singles) and Lleyton Hewitt (doubles). Come by today to see the action! Wildcat Liam Draxl and his partner Stefan Kozlov advance to the Lexington Challenger doubles final on the @ATPChallenger Tour. Join us at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex at 7pm ET, where ???????-??? ???????? are now on sale at the gate for $15! pic.twitter.com/u2ps4mRGGj — Kentucky Men’s Tennis (@UKMensTennis) July 31, 2021 That Kokkinaki’s forehand? ? pic.twitter.com/2Dnh0vnpOL — Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell) July 31, 2021 Saturday’s schedule in the UK – Ernesto Escobedo (US) vs Jason Kubler (Australia) – 2:30pm ET – Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) vs Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) – Not before 4:30pm ET – Liam Draxl (Canada)/Stefan Kozlov (US) vs Alex Rybakov (US)/Reese Stadler (US) – Not before 7pm ET

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentuckysportsradio.com/main/uk-tennis-star-liam-draxl-makes-lexington-challenger-doubles-final/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online