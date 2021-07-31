Team spirit means success for Holland Patent hockey





In sports, a dynasty is a team that dominates their sport for an extended period of time. The Holland Patent hockey team fits that description. The team, with ‘Anna and Hanna’, will go to Cortland in a few weeks. Going to college is scary, but now that I’m going with my best friend, it’s exciting,” says Anna Healey. We just wanted to keep playing together,” added Hanna Corrigan. Hockey is a sport they have been playing together for six years and together they have won a lot. What you need to know The Holland Patent hockey team has been named Team of the Year at the New York State High School Sports Awards

The Golden Knights have won three consecutive section titles

Holland Patent was also unbeaten last season with a 12-0-1 record At school, outside of school, everyone say ‘hello’, and it just creates a bond,” Healey says. We just have such good chemistry. It just makes the team flow so much better,” says Corrigan. Good chemistry means success for hockey team Holland Patent. They have won three titles in a row and were undefeated last fall. It means a lot to me to know that this team has started a great run that can continue,” says Corrigan. That run led to them being named Team of the Year at the New York State High School Sports Awards. That’s crazy, crazy to think that we were chosen from all the teams in New York State. I think it’s crazy to come from such a small town. I am honored,” Healey says. During the summer competition, Hanna and Anna watched the Golden Knights come together. Number four is Haley Acevedo, a three-year-old varsity starter with a fun personality and high hopes. To go as far as possible and to start the season as fast as possible. It’s not just about winning, it’s the experiences that come with it,” Acevedo said. Maja Helmer is an up and coming senior who is expected to become a leader, just like Hanna and Anna. I think there’s pressure, but we don’t want it to hit us. We just want to get the most out of it, our senior season,” said Helmer. But she and the rest of the Golden Knights are up for the challenge. I consider the whole team like all my sisters. It’s my family,” Acevedo says. Because they are not just a team, they are a family. Made the trek to Whitesboro for some summer hockey! The Holland Patent team has a ton of accolades…including 3 straight section titles! Recently they got a huge honor, and we tell you all about it @SPECNews1CNY this week pic.twitter.com/3fS7FC6o6f Kate Callaway (@KateCallawayTV) July 28, 2021

