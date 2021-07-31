Mixed-Gender Relays Make Their Olympic Debut





TOKYO After winning bronze in one of the new Olympic events at the Tokyo Games, Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia recalled the moment when her partner nearly ruined it. I just said it’s okay, you know how to do this! she remembered. And I gave him a little nudge. Valencia’s partner Luis Alvarez had made a mistake with his first arrow of the second set in the mixed team archery. But backed in part by Valencia’s pep talk, Alvarez focused as the Mexicans defeated a two-man team from Turkey to take the medal podium together. In Tokyo, more men and women than ever are teaming up to compete in a series of mixed-gender events making their Olympic debut: relay races in athletics and swimming, mixed pistol and rifle competitions at the shooting range, mixed judo and mixed table tennis. The most high profile moments to date for the mixed events took place on Saturday, with the finals of the 4x100m medley in swimming and the 4x400m relay in athletics.

When the 4×400 mixed relay was added to the Olympic program in 2018, it seemed like a surefire medal, perhaps even gold, for the United States, which had lost the men’s version of the Olympic relay only twice since 1984. The American women have won their event every year since 1996. That record translated into confidence heading into the finals, even as Allyson Felix, the most decorated female athlete the country has produced and one of the best quarter-miles in the world, chose not to compete in the event. Had she done that, Felix might have landed a world-leading 10th Olympic medal. But if the inaugural version of the race proved anything, it was that this event might just turn out to be one of the more unpredictable of the Games. A massive crash knocked out Germany and nearly eliminated Jamaica. By the time Vernon Norwood took over from Kaylin Whitney, the United States was in fourth place. Norwood biked the back end and by the time he came out of the far corner he was moving into second. Poland eventually won the race and Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic was a hundredth of a second faster than Norwood to take the silver. The United States finished with bronze.

In all, seven sports added mixed-gender events, which have proved popular among the athletes as they helped Olympic officials create the appearance of greater gender equality, a thorny issue at the Games for decades.

The mixed events are very important to us because I think they epitomize the equality of male and female athletes on the playing field, said Kit McConnell, the sports director of the International Olympic Committee. In some ways, nothing is more equal than a man and a woman competing as one team on the same playing field. Updated July 31, 2021, 3:14 PM ET On Saturday, the Olympics also unveiled the mixed triathlon relay, which pits teams of four, two men and two women against each other. Each athlete had to swim 300 meters, bike 6.8 kilometers and then run for 2 kilometers before tapping a teammate’s hand to start their relay event. The United States got away with silver. It was the second medal of the Games for Katie Zaferes, who won bronze in the women’s individual race. Having camaraderie and racing as a team just gives you so much energy, and it makes it even more important, Zaferes said. If you’re racing for yourself, that’s one thing. But when other people rely on you, that’s a whole different feeling.

A few hours later, there was chaos in the pool as the swim ramped up the 4x100m mixed medley final. The race requires two men and two women to swim 100 meters of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle in that order. But each country can decide who swims which stroke, regardless of gender, making the race a mathematical and tactical calculation. I like the strategy, said Duncan Scott, who won three medals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Games. On Saturday, the unique configuration of the races meant that Lydia Jacoby, the gold medalist in the women’s 100m breaststroke, swam the second leg for the US against Britain’s world record holder Adam Peaty. Caeleb Dressel, the men’s 100-meter freestyle champion, later anchored the Americans by attempting to swim down three women, but ran too far behind and was slowed by rough water swirling in front of him. The US finished fifth, three seconds behind Great Britain, whose relay team set a world record.

There is often a learning curve for those involved in new events and apparently that includes track and field officials. On Friday, in a qualifying round of the 4×400-meter mixed relay, the US team was briefly disqualified for handing over the baton outside the transition zone between the first and second motos. After an appeal, the team was reinstated when it was determined that a race official had lined up Lynna Irby, one of the American runners, in the wrong spot. The final is Saturday. As with swimming, each team can choose when men and women run, making the event especially appealing to viewers who need to try and keep track of who has a tactical advantage. Each team in the final had women second and third and men leading and anchoring. Of the nearly 11,000 athletes competing in Tokyo, about 49 percent are women, according to the IOC, a significant increase from previous Games. However, the committee itself remains predominantly male, with women making up only a third of the board of directors.

