What does the front office see in Daniel Norris?





Following the Brewers’ previous tendencies on the deadline, they enlisted additional bullpen help, taking over Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers. While his numbers may not be particularly eye-catching, Norris has traits that the Brewers like. Daniel Norris is 28 years old and has three pitches that he throws: mainly a 4-seam fastball, with a slider and changeup on the side. He does have experience with starting; however, it’s unclear how the Brewers see his role. He can be used more as part of a tandem, in line with the plan to keep the weapons for October. The Brewers made a trade to bring left-handed Daniel Norris to Milwaukee. What did the Brewers see in him? Maybe his change. Cumulatively, Norris has struggled. He currently has a 5.89 ERA in 36.2 innings left with 9.82 K/9 and a 3.68 K/9. However, his FIP is 3.79, the 9th highest difference in baseball (minus 30 IP). That indicates that he has thrown better than his ERA indicates, and perhaps having the Brewers’ run prevention unit behind him will result in a lower ERA. Are Baseball Savant page shows Norris being hit hard, he is in the second percentile for Hard Hit % meaning 98% of pitchers in baseball have a lower percentage of hard hit balls (95+ exit velo) than him. However, when opponents hit the ball against him, he has a 50% ground ball, meaning the Brewers defense of Kolten Wong, Willy Adames, Eduardo Escobar and Luis Urias must be busy to keep it in the infield. Norris’ best pitch based on results and expected stats was his sub, which he threw about a quarter of the time. Opponents only have a slugging percentage of 0.263 against, and a WOBA from 0.255. However, his xSLG is 0.218, with an xwOBA of 0.218. His touch% (number of swings and misses/total swings) on his change is a cool 36.6%. His change-up also has a hard hit% of 41.7%, which is much lower than his 50% total. Norris brings a lot of vertical movement with his change. He is currently 4th of all qualified pitchers with vertical movement 7.4 inches above average, new teammate Devin Williams ranks first at 9.8 inches. Can the team that contributed to Devin Williams’ development”airbender” and JP Feyereisen’s “Feyerbender” find the same magic again? Hopefully so. Daniel Norris has much better numbers against left-handed batters than right. Left-handers have a .278 OBP against him, and only a .277 SLG, compared to a .412 OBP and .520 SLG against right-handers. The minimum of 3 batters destroyed the LOOGY position, meaning the Brewers are confident Norris can be effective against right-handed batters as well. Daniel Norris will be with the Brewers for two to three months, which may limit the development he can achieve, but the Brewers acquiring an apparently struggling left-handed pitcher at the trade deadline is not new. In 2019, Drew Pomeranz came across in a “significantThe Brewers were able to make Pomeranz an elite bullpen weapon, eventually earning him a 4-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The Brewers’ talent in developing pitchers and recognizing talent is on full display this year, not only do they have three homegrown Cy Young candidates in the starting rotation, they have Jake Cousins ​​that they brought in from the American Association, as well as Miguel Sanchez, who has worked his way through the system and now contributes at 27. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Reviewing The Brew team! Write for us! David Stearns continues to have an impressive track record as president of Baseball Operations, and hopefully Daniel Norris will soon be seen as a great pick-me-up.

