Time zone gameplay | News, Sports, Jobs





The Summer Olympics in Tokyo remind us of the time when Monday Night Football was postponed on the band in Hawaii. Before ESPN took over in the fall of 2006, it was on ABC and started in the islands at 6:30 p.m., usually well after the games on the mainland ended. If you intended to watch, you had to be careful not to learn the score. This became an art some of us called, “Radio silence.” How strange to think that you can just turn off your car radio and be shielded. Now you also need to turn off your phone, computer, watch, TV, coffee maker, golf cart, and whatever other device American Sunisa Lee has won the women’s all-around gymnastics competition for hours before it appears on NBC. Due to the huge difference in time zones and the rush of our hyper-connected world to be the first to report the last big headline, these games have had their share of spoiled surprises. If 18 months of the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how to handle fists. So you missed the loss of the US men’s basketball team against France, and also saw the women’s soccer team defeat the Netherlands in a shootout. . . why not watch an equestrian event instead? How about rugby, judo or table tennis? With four and sometimes five networks offering Olympic coverage, there are plenty of sports to choose from. Yes, it’s strange not to have fans in the stands for these games, and there may be less of a shine, but during a pandemic, grab what you can. Thanks to the perseverance of host Japan, athletes from all over the world who have dedicated their lives to this moment have the chance to compete. For all that these Olympics are not, the spirit of competition, the “sensation of victory and pain of defeat,” still shine through. What a thrill Tuesday to see Hawaii’s very own Carissa Moore win the first-ever Olympic medal in women’s surfing. Moore, who has won three World Surf League Maui Pro events in Honolua Bay and finished second here twice, is an outstanding representative of her sport, her culture and her family. We couldn’t be prouder. While Carissa paid tribute to the 50th state, Lydia Jacoby did the same this week for the 49th state, Alaska. The high school swimmer from Seward swam the race of her life to win gold in the 100-meter breaststroke. Her classmates held a watch party at the school’s gym to see her win the first-ever Alaskan Olympic swimming medal. The 2020 Tokyo Games may well be remembered as the COVID-19 Olympics. Let’s hope that by the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing we will have safely put the pandemic behind us and that our main concern is, again, “Radio silence.” Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

