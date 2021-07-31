Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera warns team after two more players are on COVID-19 list

RICHMOND, Va. — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera warned his team after two more players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, giving his players a what-if scenario: If this were the day before their season opener, it would affect the first two games.

Washington now has six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who was placed on it Saturday along with reserve tackle David Sharpe. Receiver Curtis Samuel is another starter already on the list, as is the reserve’s main defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

Washington is second to last in vaccination coverage, climbing just above 70% of the players who have at least one chance. One team stays below 70%. The total player percentage in the NFL is 89.4, with 22 clubs above 90% and nine above 95%.



As of Saturday morning, Arizona had the most players on the reserve/COVID list with nine. The Indianapolis Colts had four players along with head coach Frank Reich.

Being on the COVID list does not mean a player has the virus. It may be based on contact tracing. But even that would take a player five days.

As Rivera told his players after practice on Saturday, if this is the day before the opener vs. had been the Los Angeles Chargers, Scherff and Sharpe would also have missed the second game because it takes place on a Thursday.

“Those guys wouldn’t qualify, so to me it brings the reality of what the rules are,” Rivera said, “and I hope it helps. But these young men have to make their decisions.”

For now, Rivera said, it makes it difficult to fully evaluate different players or units with missing players. Washington, for example, wanted to use sophomore lineman Saahdiq Charles as a watch, but with both Sharpe and fellow tackle Cornelius Lucas on the list, the team has kept him out most of the time.

“That’s part of the problem, to be quite honest,” Rivera said. “That’s going to make things difficult, and we have to be aware of that. It’s going to make it difficult in terms of everyone working together, difficult for us as coaches with our evaluations and scouts, and it will be difficult for the player because he has free time, doesn’t really get the chance to work and develop and grow and learn. That’s the downfall and that’s the downside.”

Rivera said they have made arrangements for some players to have a chance on Sunday, which is their day off. He said he has spoken to some of his players about their reluctance to get the vaccine. Rivera said he is trying to educate them about how the vaccine was developed.

“Some of these guys think deeply,” Rivera said. “It’s about these guys being educated and understanding because it’s fair if you sit down and talk to these guys and listen to them and listen to their true concerns. Some guys just don’t know, and I got an idea that there are some that are dug in so hard, so bad that they won’t flinch That’s the part that worries me because I care about all these guys You’re afraid someone will take it and go home and give pass it on to a family member.”

On Friday, Scherff, wearing a mask and three meters away from the media, spoke about the vaccine.

“It’s a personal decision for me, it’s a personal decision for everyone,” he said. “Nobody made a deal out of it. You know, we’re all here to play football and that’s what we do.”

On Tuesday, Rivera said he was “beyond frustrated” by the team’s slow pace of vaccinations. He also said he was immune to cancer last fall.

“I think making the statement that I’m immune is hopefully part of their conversation, part of their thought process,” Rivera said.

“It’s a personal matter, but hopefully we can convince them.”

Washington had no players on its 53-man roster on the COVID list last regular season. Two players, Ioannidis and running back Javon Leake, were on the list, but Ioannidis was on the injured reserve and Leake was on the exhibition squad.