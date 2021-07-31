Sports
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera warns team after two more players are on COVID-19 list
RICHMOND, Va. — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera warned his team after two more players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, giving his players a what-if scenario: If this were the day before their season opener, it would affect the first two games.
Washington now has six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who was placed on it Saturday along with reserve tackle David Sharpe. Receiver Curtis Samuel is another starter already on the list, as is the reserve’s main defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.
Washington is second to last in vaccination coverage, climbing just above 70% of the players who have at least one chance. One team stays below 70%. The total player percentage in the NFL is 89.4, with 22 clubs above 90% and nine above 95%.
As of Saturday morning, Arizona had the most players on the reserve/COVID list with nine. The Indianapolis Colts had four players along with head coach Frank Reich.
Being on the COVID list does not mean a player has the virus. It may be based on contact tracing. But even that would take a player five days.
As Rivera told his players after practice on Saturday, if this is the day before the opener vs. had been the Los Angeles Chargers, Scherff and Sharpe would also have missed the second game because it takes place on a Thursday.
“Those guys wouldn’t qualify, so to me it brings the reality of what the rules are,” Rivera said, “and I hope it helps. But these young men have to make their decisions.”
For now, Rivera said, it makes it difficult to fully evaluate different players or units with missing players. Washington, for example, wanted to use sophomore lineman Saahdiq Charles as a watch, but with both Sharpe and fellow tackle Cornelius Lucas on the list, the team has kept him out most of the time.
“That’s part of the problem, to be quite honest,” Rivera said. “That’s going to make things difficult, and we have to be aware of that. It’s going to make it difficult in terms of everyone working together, difficult for us as coaches with our evaluations and scouts, and it will be difficult for the player because he has free time, doesn’t really get the chance to work and develop and grow and learn. That’s the downfall and that’s the downside.”
Rivera said they have made arrangements for some players to have a chance on Sunday, which is their day off. He said he has spoken to some of his players about their reluctance to get the vaccine. Rivera said he is trying to educate them about how the vaccine was developed.
“Some of these guys think deeply,” Rivera said. “It’s about these guys being educated and understanding because it’s fair if you sit down and talk to these guys and listen to them and listen to their true concerns. Some guys just don’t know, and I got an idea that there are some that are dug in so hard, so bad that they won’t flinch That’s the part that worries me because I care about all these guys You’re afraid someone will take it and go home and give pass it on to a family member.”
On Friday, Scherff, wearing a mask and three meters away from the media, spoke about the vaccine.
“It’s a personal decision for me, it’s a personal decision for everyone,” he said. “Nobody made a deal out of it. You know, we’re all here to play football and that’s what we do.”
On Tuesday, Rivera said he was “beyond frustrated” by the team’s slow pace of vaccinations. He also said he was immune to cancer last fall.
“I think making the statement that I’m immune is hopefully part of their conversation, part of their thought process,” Rivera said.
“It’s a personal matter, but hopefully we can convince them.”
Washington had no players on its 53-man roster on the COVID list last regular season. Two players, Ioannidis and running back Javon Leake, were on the list, but Ioannidis was on the injured reserve and Leake was on the exhibition squad.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31928525/washington-football-team-coach-ron-rivera-warns-team-two-more-players-go-covid-19-list
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]