Cricket – Shoaib Akhtar’s advice to Indian pacers for England series: ‘Remember to hit the deck with a lot of aggression’, Sports News





Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has advised all India’s pacers for the upcoming Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led team India will close horns with England in a five-game series that kicks off with the first game scheduled for August 4 in Nottingham. The Pakistani speedster said the aggression of the fast bowlers lies in their height. He went on to emphasize that his success was not due to bouncers, but to hitting the right areas. Akhtar also suggested that the Indian pacers should keep variety in their bowling. ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya’s luxury 8-BHK apartment has over-the-top amenities – see photos After losing the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, India will try to win and achieve their first Test series in England since 2007. With the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India has one of the best pace attacks in the current scenario, but as also mentioned by Akhtar, England pacers like Jofra Archer and James Anderson will have the home advantage. On his YouTube channel, Akhtar said: “The aggression of the fast bowlers is in their height. People think I was aggressive because of bowling bouncers, but no. I was aggressive because I was constantly hitting the right areas, and with the pace, with the variation in tempo. So, whoever comes in from the Indian side, remember to hit the deck with a lot of aggression and a lot of pace. And keep doing this variation all the time, that’s the most important thing.” ALSO READ | One year suspension for Gunathilaka, Mendis and Dickwella, along with hefty fine: SLC He added: “Once you find your aggression in length, don’t let that go. Make sure you have your match in your brain, not with the batsmen. It’s my skill that will outsmart you out there This is the mindset you should have it’s not about people holding your bad days or enemies of you no it’s your skill that is your best enemy not allowing or allowing you to use that talent If you show that talent, you have to go through the pain barrier.”

