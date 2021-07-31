Sports
Washington Football Teams Day 4 Training Camp Photos, Videos, News & Notes
Today’s schedule: 10 hours of practice; Fan Appreciation Day. Ron Rivera will address the audience after training and then speak to the media. And then they go back to Ashburn. Day off Sunday.
John Germ (@john_keim) July 31, 2021
Washington Football Live
First player on the field
Fan Appreciation Day
Everyone loves Terry McLaurin
Pre workout
Injury updates
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (bruise of legs) not in training. Rivera said he is day to day.
WR Cam Sims (knee) is back. He went down in practice yesterday, but Rivera said he was fine.
Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 31, 2021
Brandon Scheff
Scherf was here. stretched. Then taken off the field. There is a logical reason why, but nothing official yet
JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2021
David Sharpe
John Bates
Coach loves the fans
Tress Way loves the fans
WR exercises
Ryan Fitzpatrick -> Antonio Gibson
Ryan Fitzpatrick->Terry McLaurin
Dyami Brown
Kelvin Harmon
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Cam Sims
Attacking line
With Scherff off the field, it looks like Flowers is going to the left guard and Schweitzer to the right guard
JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2021
JD McKissic
Smooth blocking during a run with McKissic as the ball carrier in team drills. I also really like the way McKissic moves with the ball in his hands.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 31, 2021
DeAndre Carter
Jet sweeps at DeAndre Carter with a first team attack. Interesting.
JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2021
Antonio Gibson
Randy Jordan talked a lot about how he wants Gibson to continue learning to be patient and read his blocks. That just happened in the final play, when Gibson relied on his running lane and took to the field for a nice win.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 31, 2021
Jaret Patterson
Jaret Patterson with a mean juke that gets a big round of applause from the audience
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 31, 2021
Impressive footwork from Jaret Patterson just now. Made a brief stutter at the LOS, which stopped the DL just enough to find space on the outside and turn onto the field.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 31, 2021
Chase Young vs Saahdiq Charles
Phew, Chase Young used a swim move to get in on Saahdiq Charles and almost reach Ryan Fitzpatrick in 9v9. Ereck Flowers quickly slid to hinder Young’s pursuit
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 31, 2021
Steven Sims
Steve Sims is still fast. Drag route over the center and speed up
JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 31, 2021
DaRon Payne
Daron Payne then follows that up with two straight strong reps. Bull rushed Ereck Flowers on the first to fire Ryan Fitzpatrick, then used speed to get in on Wes Schweitzer the next game to force the issue
Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) July 31, 2021
Daryl Roberts v Dax Milne
Bang bang play just now: Darryl Roberts with Dax Milne. Hit pretty hard for no pads. Roberts has been playing indoor and outdoor with the second and third teams for the past few days.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 31, 2021
Dax Milne is just a tough catch in 9-on-9 practice. He collided with a defender as he jumped to the grip and fought his way through contact to complete the reception.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 31, 2021
Landon Collins
Landon said he’s been moving better than ever lately, and it’s hard to argue with him after quickly seeing his close-in speed caught by McLaurin a few plays ago. It doesn’t look like Achilles is bothering him.
Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 31, 2021
Steven Montez
They said he would and he did, but it’s still so shocking to see Steven Montez in special teams practice.
Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 31, 2021
