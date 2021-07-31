Mixed doubles tennis has its moment at the Olympics

TOKYO (AP) Novak Djokovic let out a scream as if he had just won one of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

Being the slightly less prestigious mixed doubles match at the Tokyo Olympics, Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic burst out laughing at Djokovic’s outrageous reaction after winning the first round over Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Melo.

The contrast in personalities proved to be a winning formula in Djokovic’s first competitive mixed doubles tournament in 15 years.

The Serbs won their first two matches in straight sets before losing to Russian pair Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals. They were then forced to withdraw from the bronze medal match when Djokovic suffered a left shoulder injury during a couple of strenuous defeats in singles.

I am learning that she is very easy going on the pitch, said Djokovic. We balance each other.

Stojanovic, who reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in women’s doubles this year, said it was inspiring to share the field with Djokovic.

I just try to be in the same range when he is on the pitch, at least with the energy, Stojanovic said.

With Olympic medals at stake, there was some serious star power in the 16-team mixed doubles tournament at Ariake Tennis Park.

Most notable were the top-ranked players in both men’s and women’s singles: Djokovic and Ash Barty.

Close friends of the family, Barty and Australian partner John Peers took the bronze medal thanks to a walkover due to Djokovic’s injury.

In an all-Russian final on Sunday, Vesnina and Karatsev will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev.

Barty and Peers defeated the high-profile Greek duo Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari from Greece in the quarterfinals.

Tstitsipas (No. 4) and Rublev (No. 7) are also both in the top 10 in singles.

While mixed events are now becoming the norm at the Olympics with competitions featuring both genders in swimming, athletics, archery, judo, shooting, table tennis and triathlon being introduced at these Games, mixed doubles for tennis has a history dating back to the early days of the Olympic Games. the previous century.

Charlotte Cooper and Reginald Doherty of Great Britain won the first gold in mixed doubles at the 1900 Games in Paris, and Cooper also won in singles to become the first woman to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics in which sports whatsoever.

The French great Suzanne Lenglen, mixed with Max Decugis, won the 1920 Games in Antwerp.

Mixed was also played at the 1912 and 1924 Olympics before returning in 2012.

I wish it was promoted more. It speaks volumes about some of the equality issues we face in the world today, said Rajeev Ram, the American who won silver in 2016 with Venus Williams. The other thing is I think a lot of recreational players play it quite a bit, so people potentially watching tennis may have something to do with it.

Today, mixed doubles is played almost exclusively competitively at the four Grand Slams.

In 2016, there was an all-American Olympic final that Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock won over Williams and Ram.

This time, Mattek-Sands teamed up with Ram, a childhood friend from Wisconsin. They lost in the first round.

There was a time when the main tactic mixed in was picking up the woman. Not anymore, or at least not if the woman is a doubles specialist like Mattek-Sands, who has won nine Grand Slam titles between women’s doubles and mixed in addition to Olympic gold.

If they want to bully me, I’m super pumped because I want someone on the net to lash out at me, Mattek-Sands said. I love it.

A bigger problem could be how the men sometimes struggle to return the service from women, who come in at a different pace and from a different angle than they were used to.

The girls have pretty good sliders and it’s a different ball than we often see, said Ram, who won the mixed title at this year’s Australian Open with Barbora Krejcikova. There are two parts: one is the other ball and one is the fact that the man is at the net and causing some trouble. So if you can manage that game, you usually do pretty well.

For some teams, however, tactics are an afterthought.

There was no strategy; there was just a positivity on the pitch, Stojanovic said. We clicked from the start and it was just great to share the job with Novak.

