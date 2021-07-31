Anchorage Wolverines appear to be following junior hockey’s recipe for success in Alaska

Where the Aces folded, the UAA Seawolves struggled and the original Anchorage Wolverines died out, Alaska’s newest hockey team has the optimism of the youth.

The newly formed Anchorage Wolverines joined the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears in the North American Hockey League in March, and the Tier II team hopes junior hockey will suit Alaska’s largest city.

Season tickets are on sale, a coach has been hired — Mike Aikens from Minnesota — and a roster is in the works. All the Wolverines need now is a place to play.

Plans to play at Sullivan Arena have been shelved as the city of Anchorage debates what’s next for Alaska’s largest sports facility, which was converted into a homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team chairman Kai Binkley Sims has said that both the Ben Boeke Ice Arena next to Sullivan and the McDonald Center in Eagle River are possible alternatives.

We would definitely prefer our first games to be played in Anchorage, she said on July 15. Look to Eagle River as an option if you must.

Billing itself as the league of opportunity, the NAHL is primarily for players ages 16-20 who plan to make college hockey a part of their future. That capability also provides teams with a key to success, less bills.

The financial model for junior hockey is very different from the professional model, Sims said last month. We don’t have to pay our players, we don’t have to pay their insurance, we don’t have to house them, their parents pay club families to house them. There is much less cost in this model of a team. It’s one that has worked all over the country.

For more than 25 years, Aces’ professional approach also worked. The minor league team had its fair share of wins and fans, but the costs eventually proved too high as the fan base dwindled. The owners sold the team in 2017 and the franchise moved to Portland, Maine.

While the Wolverines don’t have to cover their players’ living expenses, the cost of doing business in Alaska remains high. The traditional downfall for Alaska teams that regularly play Lower 48 teams is travel expenses. They add up quickly when you book airline tickets for an entire hockey team and its equipment.

The problem since the 1970s, when the Anchorage Northern Knights played in the Continental Basketball Association, is that Alaska teams typically have to subsidize travel expenses for opponents who come here to join Lower 48 leagues.

This remains true for Alaskas NAHL teams, which have a partnership with Alaska Airlines that provides a limited amount of credit for airfare but does not cover the cost of ground transportation, hotels or food, which Alaska teams also cover.

When the stars align — as they did in the 1990s for the Seawolves when they won big and consistently drew more than 4,500 fans per game at Sullivan Arena — the costs are manageable.

At the time, UAA was providing enough revenue to balance the books, but there wasn’t much room for error. Picking up much of the tab for visiting teams was a tax hardship.

Every game in Anchorage was an away game for us. Because we paid the plane fare, we paid for hotels, said Brush Christiansen, the founder and former UAA hockey coach.

When the Seawolves joined the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, an NCAA Division I powerhouse hockey conference, losses mounted and empty seats at the Sullivan Arena began to outnumber fans. The difficulties were compounded by a fixed-rate lease concluded by the municipality.

For the Wolverines, the city will allow for fluctuating attendance, Binkley Sims said. She didn’t give any details, but she said the amount the city will charge the Wolverines will depend on how many people you have there.

While Fairbanks has had a junior team for 25 years and provides a template for success, the Kenai River Brown Bears nearly went bankrupt four years ago, but were spared by a massive fundraising campaign. The idea of ​​an Anchorage franchise was born in 2018 during one of the fundraisers.

The ownership group for the Wolverines includes Aaron Schutt, Ryan Binkley, Kai Binkley Sims, John Ellsworth Jr. and Jay Frawner. Binkley and Binkley Sims are part of the Binkley Co., which also owns Anchorage Daily News.

Binkley Sims is from Fairbanks, just like her brother, Ryan Binkley, and they know how that town embraced the Ice Dogs. The team averages about 2,200 spectators per night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, Fairbanks general manager Rob Proffitt said.

The team is a non-profit organization and the community is an integral part of the franchise. Two youth hockey clubs — Hockey Club Fairbanks and the Arctic Lions/Northern Alaska Hockey Association — each run a food concession stand, and the Ice Dogs get a percentage of the profits.

The Ice Dogs are responsible for selling beer, another money maker. Proffitt said he thinks the council cut on beer sales is 15%.

Ice Dogs ticket prices range from $10-20. The city rents the Big Dipper for Ice Age price, about $900 per night, plus an event fee. The team pays for everything else: concession workers, ushers, cashiers, bartenders, security, and concierge service. All for a game night is about $4,000, Proffitt said.

The cost of renting Sullivan Arena can range from $5,000 to $7,500 per game for an audience of 2,500 to nearly $15,000 for an audience of 6,000, according to an estimate by arena director Jon Dyson.

Exact rental costs are yet to be determined, and revenue sharing percentages between the team, arena and outside concession vendors continue to fluctuate. Were still working everything out now, Dyson said.

In addition, the Wolverines plan to practice at Sullivan Arena, which Dyson said costs about $450 an hour to rent.

Proffitt said the practice cost is about $20,000 per season at the Big Dipper, where the Ice Dogs usually practice for 90 minutes four times a week when not on the road.

The Wolverines have a contract with Sullivan Arena — Alaska’s largest sports venue — but they are considering other options due to uncertainty over the availability of Sullivans.

Back in June, Binkley Sims said Ben Boeke Ice Arena was a potential alternative. Earlier this month, she said the McDonald Center in Eagle River is another option. Sullivan can hold more than 6,000 fans, Ben Boeke has seating for approximately 1,000, and the McDonald Center has a seating capacity of approximately 1,100.