‘Some incredible players here:’ Table tennis tournament kicks off at Keystone Games





NANTICOKE — The air was filled with the unmistakable sound of a ball hitting a paddle as Saturday’s Keystone States Games Table Tennis Tournament brought fast-paced action and big drama at Nanticoke Table Tennis Club. Jack Livingston, the club’s director, said the club had been open since the early 2000s and the action is always intense when the games start. “We’ve been to a few different places, we were at Odyssey Fitness,” Livingston said. “We have some great players here today.” A total of 23 table tennis competitors entered the Games, with a large contingent from the Lehigh Valley, all wearing matching brown Lehigh Valley Table Tennis shirts. The participants were divided into age categories and the tournament also included doubles and mixed doubles, in addition to the singles portion of the event. The Table Tennis Club’s Line Street location isn’t overly large, but the small spaces created a remarkable atmosphere as the tournament kicked off on Saturday morning. Four tables were set up in the middle of the hall, with space for a few spectators along the back wall and on the side of the hall. That way, the players had enough room to maneuver and get deep off the table to give themselves an extra split second to react to an opponent’s shot. The action was fascinating, to put it in one way: rallies that went on and on, impossible-looking shots from crazy angles, and some services that seemed out of line with the laws of physics. Havertown native Frank Roth took the first table and lost his first game of the day in a hard-fought match. “I’ve been playing for about 46 years,” Roth said. “I play a lot at the Trolley Car Table Tennis Club in Philadelphia.” One of the positives of table tennis, according to Livingston, is that it is a game where age does not matter. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, anyone can beat anyone in this sport if they are good enough,” he said. “If you come in here to play for the first time, I know I can beat you, even if you’re younger.” At the end of the room, Anita Fazakas and Lisa Liu, the two female participants in the tournament, went toe-to-toe. Fazakas said she discovered the game at a young age and even met her late husband through table tennis. “I played at Northampton County Community College for the summer,” she said. “After my husband passed away, I needed something to focus on, so I started playing more.” Fazakas met her match in 24-year-old Liu, who also moved away from Allentown to play in the Keystone Games. Liu said she had been playing since she was “a kid,” and when she didn’t hire Fazakas, she was also able to compete against her own mother, who had also made the trip to Nanticoke. Liu didn’t hesitate to tell a reporter the result of her match with her mother. “We played very close,” said Liu, “but I beat her.”

