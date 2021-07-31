There’s too much cricket

Cameron Ponsonby argues that cricket’s voracious custodians should put down the fork.

In Roald Dahl’s children’s classic Matilda, Bruce Bogtrotter is a boy who loves nothing more than to eat chocolate cake. He loves eating cake so much that as punishment for eating someone else’s cake when he wasn’t supposed to, he is offered a cake about the size of the earth to finish himself. What’s the problem Bruce? You like cake.

And Bruce loves cake. So he quits. Enjoying it first, then eating a little more than what is healthy, and then a little more that makes him feel a little nauseous before finally hitting the wall. This is too much cake. At this point, his adoring classmates in the room jump to their feet.

You can do it, Bruce! Finish the cake! Eat it all!

Drunk with a combination of e-numbers and adrenaline, Bruce fights on, finishing every last bite. The crowd goes wild and Bruce lifts the empty plate that has no discernible value but means everything to him in celebration over his head. As he begins his lap of honour, the cameras flash to the experts.

If there are two things we know about Bruce. It’s that one, he’s a warrior. He won’t give up. And those two, he likes chocolate cake. Actually, here he is… Bruce!. Bruce! Well done there today, can you tell us how it felt?

Yeah, no, I mean, it got really hard there for a while. Thanks to Miss Trunchbull, she’s a great competitor. But I just had to dig really deep and… look… I have to remind myself that I’m really lucky to do what I do. I love chocolate cake and just want to get better every day and give these fans what they deserve.

But when the lights in the arena go out and Bruce goes home. He begins to wonder why he doesn’t feel happy. His passion becomes a burden and the short term highs are replaced by long term lows mainly related to diabetes.

For too long the answer to all cricket problems has been to just have more of them. Test matches are sold out, so let’s have more. Day out at the ODI? Yes, go ahead then. T20s? Love T20s. Give me ten.

Cricket fans like to go to cricket and cricketers like to play cricket. It’s a combination that governing bodies that are financially dependent on the international competition schedule have seen more and more of. Let them play cricket and let them eat cake. Strategy sorted, money made. Back of the Marie Antoinette.

In reality, the breaking point had been reached long before news that Ben Stokes would be stepping out of the sport indefinitely came out yesterday. Top international players now spend 250 nights a year in hotels for yonks. That’s 70 percent of your life in the bright spotlight of elite sports and 70 percent of your life away from the comfort and stronghold of your family and loved ones. As an international cricketer you should get a health warning as much as a salary.

As the PA’s Rory Dollard points out, administrators *occasionally* flirt with grabbing this nettle and then run a mile when they see the numbers. Well, what now?

Also: England play too much cricket. Sorry sponsors, grounds, commercial partners. It doesn’t work, it’s broken and it has to stop. Administrators *occasionally* flirt with grabbing this stinging nettle and then run a mile away when they see the numbers. Well, what now? https://t.co/ndKzsfIUiZ — Rory Dollard (@thervd) July 30, 2021

England will not have chosen a full-strength Test XI for a year when India’s series begins due to a rest and rotation policy that is admirable in its intent, but in itself is also an acknowledgment of the problem. Taking players out of the firing line yet scheduling more and more matches, the ECB shoots furious water from a sinking ship, while also holding a hose in it and filling it at the same time. Something has to be given.

We know that the game schedule has been unhealthy for players for a long time, but there is also an economic argument to be made. At what point does the financial value of England’s matches begin to decline if the side of first choice can never be chosen? More cricket played by lower quality players will fix the quality of the cricket and will eventually do the same for the financial appeal.

It would be unfair to put this entirely on the ECB’s doorstep. It is a problem within the world of cricket that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The IPL has now designated September 20 as the date when the competition will resume and October 15 as the day of the final. The start date is just six days after the end of India’s England tour and the end date is just two days before the start of the T20 World Cup. For any English player who plays in all three, it goes straight into Australia’s bio-safe bubble for the Ashes, where, as it stands, families may not be allowed to participate.

The game pretends to be out of control of the cause of the problem. Games should be canceled and games shortened. Two possible examples: The Big Bash and the IPL are currently playing double round-robin, 54-game group stages reducing the leagues from eight teams to four. This is top sport. If you can’t sit in the top half of a table after playing every other side in the league, you don’t deserve to progress. On the other hand, going around again makes the big bucks. So get that pie down, Brucey.

The game as a whole knows that the current situation is untenable. And yet the sad truth is that until it becomes financially problematic, there is probably no change. The game needs fewer matches and only then will cricketers finally be able to eat and eat their pie.