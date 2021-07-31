Bencic wins first Olympic tennis gold for women in Switzerland





Belinda Bencic fought in three sets past unseeded opponent Markta Vondrouov of the Czech Republic to become the first Swiss Olympic women’s tennis champion after a grueling final in Tokyo 2020 here today. The Swiss ninth seed and world No. 12 won 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in two and a half hours in damp conditions to make history for her country and complete the first half of a potential gold double in Tokyo 2020 . Bencic is also the first Swiss tennis player to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, with the country’s only previous win at the Games when Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka topped the podium in the men’s doubles in Beijing 2008. The 24-year-old, who has a career-high world ranking of four, collapsed in court after taking the biggest title of her career. Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic will face the Czech team of Barbora Krejkov and Katerina Siniakova with the best places for the title in the women’s doubles tomorrow. “I’m so happy – it’s definitely a dream come true,” said Bencic. “I have no words for how this happened and this is certainly the greatest thing I have ever achieved and will ever achieve. “I’m just so grateful and happy and grateful that it happened for me during these Olympics.” Bencic had to work hard for her win over Vondrouov, who knocked out pre-tournament favorite and Japanese star Naomi Osaka – who ignited the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony – in the third round. Bencic defeated unseeded Markta Vondrouov to make history in Tokyo 2020 Getty Images Both players traded breaks early on and struggled to find their rhythm on a hot and humid night in the Japanese capital. The decisive break came in the final game of the set when Bencic closed the opener, bringing the Czech to life. Vondrouov seemed to have found her range in the second set, starting the third as the smarter of the two, before Bencic gradually began to seize control. The Swiss broke by taking the lead 3-1, but was fed back by Vondrouov. Bencic led 4-3 before a medical timeout and won both games after returning to the field to secure the Olympic title. World number one Novak Djokovic, who hoped to keep his bid for the gold slam, is leaving Tokyo empty-handed after the Serbian player lost the bronze medal to Spaniard Pablo Carreo Busta. Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion, showed signs of visible frustration, breaking one racket and throwing another in a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 defeat to the Spaniard. The Serb later withdrew from the bronze medal in the mixed doubles match, where he had to play against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and John Peers due to an injury to partner Nina Stojanovic. Ukraine’s fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina took the women’s bronze medal after a 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/index.php/articles/1111051/bencic-wins-womens-olympic-singles-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos