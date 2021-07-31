Walleye’s Berschbach announces retirement from pro hockey





In six seasons, Berschbach became the all-time team leader in games played, goals, assists and points, as well as a fan favorite.

TOLEDO, Ohio Popular Toledo Walleye player Shane Berschbach hangs up his skates. Berschbach announced on Saturday morning via an Instagram post that his playing days have come to an end. Berschbach thanked the city and the fans especially and said it was an honor to play for you for 6 years. The atmosphere you guys brought each night was second to none and something I will remember forever. RELATED: Winterfest Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday For Outdoor Toledo Walleye Games Bershbach came to the Toledo Walleye in the 2014-2015 season and became an instant fan favorite. In his six seasons with the Walleye, he became the all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points. He is the club leader in the regular season with 277 assists and 393 points, while scoring the most goals with 116. Berschbach is also among the top performers in the postseason with 55 games played (T-1st), 14 goals (3rd), 38 assists (1st) and 52 points (1st). RELATED: Shane Berschbach Sets One Season Walleye Record He is widely regarded as the franchise’s greatest player in its history.

