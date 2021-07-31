EDITORIAL: Help athletes boost Taiwan





The performance of Taiwanese athletes at the Tokyo Olympics has renewed interest in the country, but maintaining that momentum will require government support. Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-jus () Thursday’s seven matches against Chinas Fan Zhendong () was described as an epic battle. Lin’s composed attitude towards the world’s number 1 Fan earned him a lot of admiration. A China Central Television commentator even noted that 19-year-old Lin would remain the main rival for Chinese table tennis players for the next decade. Although Lin was ultimately defeated by Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov in Friday’s bronze medal match, the German also confirmed Lin’s potential. Viewers were also excited about badminton star Tai Tzu-yings () nail-biting women’s singles quarterfinal against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon on Friday. The players earned credit after falling to the ground in succession to rack up stunning returns before Tai was victorious. Weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (), who took Taiwan’s first gold medal from this year’s Games on Tuesday, has become an example of the Olympic spirit. Although she failed to break the 140kg clean and jerk world record she set in 2019, an image has gone viral on social media of her falling to the ground smiling broadly after failing a 141kg attempt. A true athlete inspires respect, as evidenced by the achievements of Lin, Tai, Kuo and many other athletes who compete for excellence at the Games, despite the small crowd. In Taiwan, an Olympic gold medal winner gets NT$20 million (US$715.154), a silver medalist NT$7 million, and a bronze medalist NT$5 million, but the rewards do not guarantee athletes can replicate their success. While some athletes continue their careers, others will soon retire. Rather than just celebrating star athletes, the government should find ways to leverage their experience to develop new talent. The Ministry of Science and Technology has been funding a four-year research program in precision sports science since 2018, using artificial intelligence and other technologies to support training. The program should be expanded to more athletes and disciplines. Sports science should be better used to help athletes adjust their physiological and psychological state under different conditions. These programs can also help create Taiwanese role models to inspire local talent, who often look up to foreign athletes instead. If sport can become a sustainable industry with stable funding, infrastructure and audience, athletes can be more proud of their profession. In Taiwan, students who excel in sports have to deal with a common prejudice of being physically strong but simple-minded, a stereotype created by teachers placing greater emphasis on academic achievement. Such bias must be eliminated, starting by allowing students to freely develop their strengths in various disciplines. As the names of Taiwanese athletes make headlines, some foreign media outlets are wondering: What is Chinese Taipei? or Why isn’t Taiwan called Taiwan in the Olympics? It is a complaint by Taiwanese that their country is not properly represented at the Olympics or many other international sporting events. That’s mainly because the world’s superpowers choose to embrace a one-China policy and agree to Beijing ousting Taiwan from the international stage. Nevertheless, Taiwanese have proven that politics cannot stop them from shining. After winning a semifinal on Friday, badminton duo Lee Yang () and Wang Chi-lin () wrote on Facebook: I’m from Taiwan. That is an indisputable fact written in history.

Comments are moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing foul and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision is at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2021/08/01/2003761805 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos