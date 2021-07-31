Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow expected to undergo surgery on Tommy John, sources say





Tampa Bay Rays righthander Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, sources told ESPN, after attempts to rehabilitate a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow still hurt him. While there remains a possibility that Dr. Keith Meister, who will investigate Glasnow next week, will advise against the proceeding, the chances are the Rays pitching staff ace will miss the rest of the 2021 season – and perhaps all of 2022 as well. When he was healthy, Glasnow, 27, was a star for Tampa Bay. In 37 starts in the past three seasons, he is 16-4 with a 2.80 ERA and strikeouts 290 in 206 innings. However, injuries have plagued him since 2019 and the hope is that the elbow procedure will allow him to reach his long-term elite potential. At six feet tall and 225 pounds, Glasnow cuts an imposing figure on the mound — and his rough work is even scarier. His four-seam fastball averaged 97 mph this season and regularly hits 100 mph, and he added a hard slider this season to complement a dastardly curveball he used as his strikeout pitch. The diagnosis of the partial tear in Glasnow’s UCL came shortly after Major League Baseball said it planned to enforce the foreign fabric rule. Glasnow was critical of the rule’s on-the-fly implementation, saying his inability to use a grip agent forced him to hold the baseball differently, which he believes led to the injury. While some pitchers have continued to play with partially torn UCLs, the majority undergo Tommy John surgery, a procedure in which a surgeon takes a tendon from inside the body or from a cadaver to hold the elbow together. In the course of the rehabilitation process, the tendon turns into a ligament and stabilizes the elbow, which bears the brunt of strain and stress during throwing. Pitchers typically need a minimum of 12 months to return from Tommy John, and Glasnow’s timing leaves open the possibility that he could return to the Rays for the pennant race next season. If he chooses to avoid surgery at this point, Glasnow may continue to rehabilitate over the coming months and reassess over the winter. Entering the 2023 season healthy, however, is a necessity for Glasnow and the Rays. It will be the last season before he gets free agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/31928429/tampa-bay-rays-ace-tyler-glasnow-expected-undergo-tommy-john-surgery-sources-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos