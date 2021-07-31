Diamond ducks and diamond rings: fines for cricket clubs in the name of love





While most Canberra City Cricket Clubs players are fined for on-field offenses dropping a flyout while forgetting your whites, a batsman was targeted for an off-field offense: a bare ring finger on the left hand of his steady partner. For every game Michael Pasqualone showed up without proposing to Jess long term, his teammates forced him to pay $2, an increase from the usual $1 fine for on-field infractions, all of which goes to the youth cancer charity. Canteen. We’ve been together for 12 years, and we probably know half of that [time] we were going to get married, says Michael. The pair say they met online before it was cool, we hid it from our family and friends at first, we said we met in a pub and have been together ever since. After the couple got engaged, the fines kept coming and didn’t stop until they tied the knot. It was actually Jess who introduced Michael to the cricket club, and since she’s been their biggest supporter on the sidelines, everyone at Jess’s club is loving with a few suggestions from family and friends that she’s the one to propose. Oh, that would have been a huge fine, Michael says. [The fines] was actually pretty fun because I was a part of it, adds Jess, and because Michael had suggested in the years before that he was going to do something really big. Even after he asked the question with a carefully planned proposal to Lake Wakatipu in New Zealand, the fines kept coming. The team didn’t stop until Michael and Jess made it official. The couple married in May of this year, after having to postpone their 2020 wedding due to family circumstances and COVID-19, with Michael being $172 poorer after closing his fines and donating to Canteen 86 games later, or 4,365 days, but who counts? Jess and Michael at their wedding in May, with friends from the Canberra City Cricket Club and their pup Pixel. Photo: a shot above the rest photography. Canberra City Cricket Club has been a long-time supporter of Canteen and has donated over $19,000 to charity over the years through their Bandana Round matches, fundraisers and of course the penalty system. It adds a new layer of color to our days and a bit of chatter between the players on the pitch, says Michael. It also gives us a constant connection to Canteen. And if you’re looking for a new cricket club, or maybe just a team to help you muster the courage to get down on one knee, the Canberra City Cricket Club is looking for male and female players for the coming season. Get all the latest news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, competitions and more in Canberra straight to your inbox with the Canberra Weekly Daily newsletter. Register here.

