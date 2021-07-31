Sports
Play for Pink: Sugar Mountain Tennis Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research | Community
SUGAR MOUNTAIN Sugar Mountain turns pink on August 25, 2021. Everyone is invited to participate in an all-day pink extravaganza for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the Sugar Mountain Tennis & Golf Club.
The day includes a tennis tournament, golf tournament, games, silent auction, bake sale, raffle, Crazy in Pink costume contest and more. The day ends at Grillin’ & Chillin’ with live music and dancing!
All proceeds go to Play for PINK (Prevention, Immediate Diagnosis, New Technology, Knowledge) which raises money for research through sports and lifestyle events across the country. Their efforts raise $3 million annually and 100% of that goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The morning tennis tournament has two divisions, easy and challenging doubles. Admission is $50/person. Showtimes are 9am and 11am. The morning golf tournament also costs $50/person, with prizes for the winners.
In the afternoon, enjoy cards and fun with other ladies at the Caddyshack Café ($10/person), located in the Sugar Mountain Tennis & Golf Club. The evening party kicks off at 5:30pm at the popular Grillin’ & Chillin’ with live music from the fantastic Rockabilly’s until 9pm, presented by the Caddyshack Café on the outdoor deck overlooking the golf course. Buy items at a silent auction and bake sale, enter the 50/50 raffle, or enter the cornhole tournament. Admission is free and food and drinks are for sale.
Register today! Email Wendy Kulunas at: [email protected] register for tennis. Golf registration is at the Golf Pro Shop. All registrations must be paid by check payable to Play for Pink. Sponsors are certainly welcome and appreciated, including donations for the silent auction.
Play for PINK was founded in 1996. Once a small initiative in three states, PFP hosts 300 events in 30 states with more than 30,000 annual participants. PFP has donated more than $65 million to its sole beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Through acceptance of The Este Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign, PFP donates 100% of its proceeds to BCRF. Play for PINK currently funds 19 BCRF research projects (involving 24 researchers) and is one of the largest annual donors to BCRF.
