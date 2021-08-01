World Junior Summer Showcase Back on Ice at the USA Hockey Arena





As the 44 players compete for positions on the team, Leaman is pleased with the team spirit that is developing, especially with the way veterans continue to mentor newcomers. “I think within the camp they take care of each other and help each other and there is definitely some of the guys on the team who are trying to help new guys,” he said. Vanbiesbrouck said such challenges should be common among players aspiring to the team. “You can make it complicated, but it really isn’t,” he said. “That’s what competitors do. In every team there is always an internal competition to perform and earn, such as power play, penalty kill and special teams.” As they try to show how they can help Team USA in World Juniors, the players who make up the two American teams compete for victories all week. Finland proved to be the tougher opponent in the first three doubleheaders – Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. After also beating Sweden 5-2 in the Showcase opener, Finland has three consecutive one-goal victories over American teams – two on white and one on blue. However, USA White reacted earlier this morning with a win in extra time. USA Blue has played and defeated Sweden twice and USA White won the game against Sweden. No game was decided by more than three goals. Four players have produced two-goal games for USA Blue. Tanner Dickinson led offensively in the opening with a 4-2 win over Sweden. Logan Cooley scored twice in the lone loss, which came 7-6 in a shootout with Finland. Matthew Knies and Chase Yoder led offensively in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Sweden. USA White allowed just 15 shots in his only win, 4-1, over Sweden. “I think it went pretty well in the way we expect it to,” said Vanbiesbrouck. “We are always looking for surprises in who raises their hand in a short time and is a player that we will follow closely throughout the season.” The selection process will continue as the players go their separate ways for the college and junior regular seasons, long after the showcase, but the first steps on the ice of team building are being completed. “I believe, on behalf of the players, that everyone’s goal is to make the team, but not just that, but to make a good team,” said Vanbiesbrouck. “All the elements that come together of being a good teammate and helping each other, that seems to be the team goal. This requires a personal commitment. “There is a personal commitment, a team commitment and a ‘You do something bigger than yourself’ commitment.” Story of Red Line Editorial, Inc.

