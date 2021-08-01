Team USA Athletes Sports Patriotic Manicures – NBC Boston





These Olympians are patriotic down to their fingernails! With variations of red, white and blue designs, these American athletes use nail art to show their team spirit during the Tokyo Olympics. Some designs are simple enough to try at home, while others are as intricate as the most complicated gymnastics flip. Here is a rundown of the best Olympic nail art designs to date. Jordan Chiles

This subtle, elegant design is the perfect way to show team spirit. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) The gymnastics star competed with square, white nails and added a special Olympic symbol to her ring finger. Chiles helped earn a silver medal for the team finals on Tuesday. Alex Morgan



Brad Smith / Getty Images Alex Morgan matched her nails with her Olympic uniform. (Brad Smith/Getty Images) The Team USA soccer star rocked navy blue nails on Sunday as her team advanced to the quarterfinals. And did you catch her sparkling silver index finger? Taboo in Tokyo: tattoos can be seen at the Olympics Alys Williams and Kaleigh Gilchrist



Marcel ter Bals / Getty Images Looks like the Team USA water polo players have shared nail polish. (Marcel ter Bals/Getty Images) The water polo players (Williams, left and Gilchrist, right) opted for short, round nails with alternating patriotic colors. Katie Ledecky



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Katie Ledecky is making history while inspiring nail art designs at the same time. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The swimming legend, who won agold medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle debut, took part in bright red nails with a fun polkadot design. Jessica Pegula



Patrick Smith / Getty Images This is a patriotic version of a French manicure! (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) While competing in tennis for Team USA, Pegula (right) sported a polished French manicure during her Sunday doubles match with Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The manicure was a light base color with navy blue and red striped tips. Lily Zhang



Steph Chambers / Getty Images Don’t let the pastel colors fool you! Team USA’s Lily Zhang is a strong competitor. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Zhang of the table tennis team alternated between baby blue and white nails during her game on July 26. Emma Weyant



Al Bello / Getty Images We love the little red stars on Emma Weyant’s manicure. (Al Bello/Getty Images) With alternating white and gold nails, Weyant won a silver medal in the 400-meter medley final Sunday for the swim team. Meet the new class of Team USA swimmers, who took 6 medals on Tokyo’s opening night Regan Smith

Regan Smith went neon and bright with her nail art. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Team USA swimmer competed in colorful oval nails on Tuesday to earn a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke. Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez



Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez looks fierce with metal nails. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Mucino-Fernandez of the archery team wore varying colors on her nails during the competition on July 25. This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

