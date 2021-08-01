The Hundred: Northern Superchargers remain unbeaten as Oval Invincibles suffer first loss | Cricket News

Northern Superchargers won the two undefeated battle at Emerald Headingley while Alice Davidson-Richards led the way against Oval Invincibles…

STORY OF THE MATCH

The undefeated Northern Superchargers climbed to the top of the table and finished the Oval Invincibles 100 per cent at the start of the tournament with a win in a low scoring thriller in Leeds.

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards shone as she hit 42 from 30 balls as the Superchargers, after losing in-form Jemimah Rodrigues (14 from 10 balls) early, struggled their way up to 109-8 from their 100 balls.

The Invincibles’ 16-year-old sensation Alice Capsey was excellent with the ball, bowling with incredible discipline to take 2-9 from her 20 balls, but was unable to continue her good form with the bat when she fell from Davidson-Richards in the power play.

With Georgia Adams doing well, the Invincibles seemed on track to chase a relatively low total with ease, but Katie Levick had caught Adams just before halfway through the innings and it quickly became difficult to get runs.

A late wave from Invincibles captain Dane van Niekerk (27 no from 21 balls) brought the visitors back into the fray, but with 10 needed from the last five, Davidson-Richards held off, sending Sarah Bryce (29 from 33 balls) away and took the Superchargers to a four-run victory.

DAVIDSON-RICHARDS DOMINATE

The Superchargers all-rounder was named Hero of the Match and seemed to be involved in just about everything that went right for the home side.

She came in with the Superchargers in a tricky spot after losing their star batter, Rodrigues, and captain, Lauren Winfield-Hill and short of runs. Scoring remained difficult for everyone throughout the innings, at least everyone except Davidson-Richards.

Image:

Alice Davidson-Richards batted and balled to help Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles to top the table



The 27-year-old right-hander hit five fours in her 30-ball knock to help the hosts get past 100, which was far from certain to enter the final stages.

After dragging her side to a total that at least gave them a shot, as slim as it seemed halfway through the stage, she went on to shine with the ball too, overcoming the disappointment that Capsey had dropped her bowling to go again and remove the young shortly afterwards.

It was then fitting that Davidson-Richards was left to bowl the last five and secure victory for the Superchargers, claiming her second wicket in the process.

CATCH OF THE MATCH

















0:37



Invincibles’ Eva Gray took a nice catch as Davidson-Richards set a new frontier for the Superchargers



Davidson-Richards was even involved in the catch of the match, although this may have been the one time she would rather not have been in the action.

With the Superchargers looking for quick runs late in their 100 balls, Davidson-Richards thumped Tash Farrant in the legs, the connection was good and another limit seemed the likely outcome before Eva Gray rushed around the rope and took an excellent low catch to calm the Headingley crowd.

Phoebe Graham came close to stealing this prize after putting her body on the line to grab the catch to get rid of Capsey, colliding with Linsey Smith as they both went for the ball but managed to hold on to – you guessed it – to give Davidson -Richards her first wicket.

















0:36



Phoebe Graham collided with Linsey Smith when she caught Alice Capsey but managed to hold onto the ball



WHAT THEY SAY

Northern Superchargers hero of the Alice Davidson-Richards match: “That was a great team win. Everyone threw in at some point.

“We held on for as long as we could, and it paid off. We always thought we had a shot with that total, knowing it was a pretty tough wicket to save. We squeezed really well.

“It hasn’t been a shabby start for us, except for the rain on Wednesday (at Emirates Old Trafford). We can’t complain.”

















1:12



Davidson-Richards was the hero of the match after taking 42 runs and two wickets for 17 runs from her 20 balls



Oval Invincibles’ Tash Farrant: “We are very disappointed. We were brilliant in the first half, in the field. We would have taken that score every time.

“With the batting, we were just behind on speed. It was a pretty slow wicket. The batters said it was pretty hard to get in. We just needed someone who went a little earlier.

“It was bittersweet to see my team-mate (South East Stars) Alice do really well. That should have been an easy win for us.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Sunday 1 August 10.30 am





Sunday 1 August 14:00 hours





Sunday 1 August 14:00 hours





Sunday 1 August 5.30 pm





There are FOUR games left at The Hundred on Sunday as Birmingham Phoenix takes on Trent Rockets in Edgbaston and London Spirit hosts Southern Brave in Lord’s…

– Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (women’s match) – 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket YouTube, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

– Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (men’s game) – 2 p.m. on Sky Sports The Hundred

– London Spirit vs Southern Brave (women’s match) – 2 p.m. on Sky Sports Cricket YouTube and Sky Sports Mix

– London Spirit vs Southern Brave (Men’s Match) – 5.30pm on Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.