Plainview football looks set to jump into second year under coach Haddock





With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out spring football in 2020, Plainview coach Johnathon Haddock is excited to see what his team looks like after its first full outdoor season. The Bulldogs finished 2-7 in Haddock’s debut, but the coach is optimistic about the experience gained during the abnormal season. Haddock said 32 undergrads competed last year, 18 of them sophomores or freshmen. Haddock said the pandemic made the start of his head coach career “chaotic”, but he called his first season a “learning experience”. He cherished the opportunity to work with the team during the spring and summer. “It’s been invaluable,” Haddock said. “Every time you bring in a new staff and a new philosophy and a new offense and defense and everything else, there’s a learning curve. And hopefully you’ll get a chance to do that in the off-season. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to that last year to do. “So just the ability to get to know all of our kids and them to get to know us, and then the opportunities to grow together as a team, it’s just been invaluable. I believe the gains will show.” Plainview played with a significant number of kids last year while dealing with injuries and COVID-19 protocols. That made the number of returning starters a “liquid situation,” Haddock said, but there are seven or eight back on each side of the ball. Karomo Collins, a junior, showed “flashes of grandeur” last season, including a three-touchdown game in the opener and 350 all-purpose yards against Lubbock High. Haddock said Collins can play multiple positions and will be a focal point of the offense. The Bulldogs also have Isaac Garza returning as quarterback. Garza started three games as a sophomore in 2020. Haddock said the attacking game will be the biggest determinant of success. “I think we are much better up front on the attacking line,” Haddock said. “Those guys are going to lose or win us a lot of football games. It really depends on them what we do.” Junior linebacker Evan Height will be key in defense. Haddock said Height should “explode” in 2021. Cornerback Alex Castaneda, who was second on the team in tackles, has the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. The senior Castaneda “just conquers all odds against him,” Haddock said. Justice DeLeon will be the top defensive lineman, and Haddock said the sophomore reminds him of Charles Gipson, a Plainview star who signed with West Texas A&M. “I think those three guys will anchor the defense for us,” Haddock said. “We’ve got a few seniors left in that defense so (we’re) excited to see where they can step up a bit from what we did last year.” Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picked Plainview to finish last again in District 3-5A Division II, with preseason ranked No. 6 Lubbock-Cooper and No. 21 Wichita Falls Rider. Haddock said “redemption” is the theme of the season as the Bulldogs aim to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. “I think you can look at those things in one or two ways,” Haddock said of the projections. “You can look at it and you can say, ‘Well, that’s what we’re going to be.’ Or you can look at it and say, “Well, that’s what we’re going to overcome.” What we always talk about is that we are not known for what we get, we are known for what we conquer. “You know, people want to give us preseason rankings of last or whatever, that’s fine. We’ll just go ahead and keep going and trying to shock the state of Texas.” Plainview Bulldogs Head Coach:Johnathon Haddock 2020 record: 2-7general, 0-5in district Base Offense:Spread Baseddefence:4-2-5 Last play-off appearance: 2017 Returning Lettermen:24 Top returnees:ATH Karomo Collins, QB Isaac Garza, LB Evan Height, DB Alex Castaneda, DL Justice DeLeon.

