Sports
Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for the Atlanta semifinals: Fritz vs. Isner and Ruusuvuori vs. Nakashima
Taylor Fritz is ready for another all-American showdown in Atlanta, this time against John Isner on Saturday night. In the first game of the day, unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori will face fellow surprise semifinalist Brandon Nakashima. Ricky previews the action and makes his choices.
Nowhere is Isner harder to beat than in Atlanta, where he is 34-5 with five titles and three runner-up finishes in 10 previous appearances. So far this week, the 36-year-old American has beaten JJ Wolf, Jack Sock and Christopher O’Connell. Fritz is through to his fourth semifinal of the season and second in as many weeks (Los Cabos) after victories over Evgeny Donskoy, Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka. However, the 42nd American is 0-3 in that semi-final and it only gets harder when Isner gets in the way of a final. Given Isner’s past at the tournament and his quality of play this week, you just can’t compete with him.
(5) Taylor Fritz vs. (6) John Isner
Fritz and Isner face each other for the fifth time in their careers. Their very first meeting was five years ago in the quarters of the same event, when Isner triumphed 7-5, 6-4. The head-to-head series is now at 2-2, with Fritz having finished the job in Acapulco last season with 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Choice: Isner in 3
(SE) Brandon Nakashima vs. Emil Ruusuvuori
Nakashima will break into the top 100 on Monday thanks to the most significant hot streak of his fledgling career. The 19-year-old American ran to the Los Cabos final last week, earning him a special Atlanta exemption. To say he took advantage of this unexpected opportunity would be a gross understatement. Nakashima is in another semifinal after victories over Trent Bryde, Milos Raonic and Jordan Thompson.
The former University of Virginia luminary is Ruusuvuori, whom he has never interacted with, but practiced with at the Rafael Nadal Academy two years ago. Ruusuvuori is through to his second-ever semi-final (formerly Nur-Sultan last fall) with defeats to Mackenzie McDonald, Benoit Paire (via third-set retirement) and a red-hot Cameron Norrie. The 22-year-old has always been at his best – by far – on clay courts and his impressive 2021 season includes a fourth round run in Miami, where he ousted Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Ruusuvuori has a little more experience and Nakashima must be a little worn out in the middle of two long weeks.
Choose: Ruusuvuori in 3
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains its own tennis website, the stand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.
Sources
2/ https://www.10sballs.com/2021/07/31/rickys-tennis-preview-and-picks-for-the-atlanta-semifinals-fritz-vs-isner-and-ruusuvuori-vs-nakashima/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]