Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for the Atlanta semifinals: Fritz vs. Isner and Ruusuvuori vs. Nakashima

Taylor Fritz from the USA.

Taylor Fritz is ready for another all-American showdown in Atlanta, this time against John Isner on Saturday night. In the first game of the day, unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori will face fellow surprise semifinalist Brandon Nakashima. Ricky previews the action and makes his choices.

Nowhere is Isner harder to beat than in Atlanta, where he is 34-5 with five titles and three runner-up finishes in 10 previous appearances. So far this week, the 36-year-old American has beaten JJ Wolf, Jack Sock and Christopher O’Connell. Fritz is through to his fourth semifinal of the season and second in as many weeks (Los Cabos) after victories over Evgeny Donskoy, Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka. However, the 42nd American is 0-3 in that semi-final and it only gets harder when Isner gets in the way of a final. Given Isner’s past at the tournament and his quality of play this week, you just can’t compete with him.

(5) Taylor Fritz vs. (6) John Isner



Fritz and Isner face each other for the fifth time in their careers. Their very first meeting was five years ago in the quarters of the same event, when Isner triumphed 7-5, 6-4. The head-to-head series is now at 2-2, with Fritz having finished the job in Acapulco last season with 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Choice: Isner in 3

John Isner from the USA.

(SE) Brandon Nakashima vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

Nakashima will break into the top 100 on Monday thanks to the most significant hot streak of his fledgling career. The 19-year-old American ran to the Los Cabos final last week, earning him a special Atlanta exemption. To say he took advantage of this unexpected opportunity would be a gross understatement. Nakashima is in another semifinal after victories over Trent Bryde, Milos Raonic and Jordan Thompson.

The former University of Virginia luminary is Ruusuvuori, whom he has never interacted with, but practiced with at the Rafael Nadal Academy two years ago. Ruusuvuori is through to his second-ever semi-final (formerly Nur-Sultan last fall) with defeats to Mackenzie McDonald, Benoit Paire (via third-set retirement) and a red-hot Cameron Norrie. The 22-year-old has always been at his best – by far – on clay courts and his impressive 2021 season includes a fourth round run in Miami, where he ousted Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Ruusuvuori has a little more experience and Nakashima must be a little worn out in the middle of two long weeks.

Choose: Ruusuvuori in 3

Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

