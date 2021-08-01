Oakland As Game #106: Los Angeles Angels return the favor, blank Ashes 1-0

On both Thursday and Friday, the Oakland As shut out the Los Angeles Angels. The tables turned on Saturday.

This time, it was the Ashes who couldn’t buy a run, resulting in a 1-0 loss in Anaheim. The Oaklands lineup hit the ball all day, but got nothing for it.

The Ash hit the ball hard 14 times this afternoon, which is a lot. For context: the Angels hit the ball hard nine total times in the first two games combined, and 10 times today. Oakland exceeded the 100 mph exit speed nine times, but settled for three hits and one error on those plays. They only struck five times throughout the day, while the Halos struck eight times.

Statistics like that don’t guarantee anything, but presumably dear reader, you understand why it’s better to hit the ball hard than hit the ball weak or miss it altogether. With that kind of constant monster contact you would expect more than zero runs.

But in the 2nd inning, there were only a few loud outs. In the 3rd, they doubled, but it came with two outs, so there wasn’t even a chance for him to score with a small ball. In the 6th, it was another double-stranded with two outs. In the 7th, it was a loud out followed by two straight singles, and when an error got the bases loaded, Mark Canha worked a great at bat and drilled another loud out straight into an outfielder’s glove to end the frame.

The 8th inning was the most frustrating. Just arrived starling march led off with a single, and perhaps a steal attempt would have been in order, as that is one of his strongest points, or even a hit-and-run. Instead, he sat down and Matt Olson grounded out in the calm, orderly shift for an easy double play. The next batter, Ramon Laureano, hit a Homer 372 feet double from the tippy top of the LF wall and pinch hitter Jed Lowrie (the best RISP hitter in the majors right now) smoked a liner directly on the midfielder to end the threat. There are at least three ways the Ash should have scored in that inning with the contact they made, but somehow they were denied.

And that’s how it goes sometimes. Getting more on base would have helped, but they came on enough to score at least once. They went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, but not because of bad at bats or bad contact, just BABIP luck on sharp liners. One more Cheerio this morning and Laureano would have homed to capture it, according to the NBCS station Shooty Babitt. A setup great at sacrifice flying put together all of their scoring chances with two outs already on the board.

There is a difference between a team that does not score and a team that scores poorly. The only thing that happened today was that the Ashes didn’t score. That might come as little consolation some days, but when your own pitching staff narrows the opponent down to just one run, that bad luck-what-if-something looms over the top.

Only run once

It took until the 21st inning of this series, in the third of four games, before the Angels finally scored a run. Unfortunately, that single count was enough to get a whole win.

Oakland appetizer Cole Irvin been excellent. His only real problem came in the 3rd inning, when some sharp basehits occurred Shohei Ohtani with two runners on base. Irvin dropped a fastball across the plate and Ohtani stuck it, 110mph from the bat for an RBI double that thankfully didn’t get the height to clear the fence. But Irvin escaped further damage with two more weak hit outs to end the frame, and the other two times he faced Ohtani, he waved him off.

irvin: 6 ip, 1 run, 6 Ks, 1 BB, 5 hits, 95 pitches, 90.7 mph EV

That line will bring you many wins, but not today.

The bullpen was great again. Yusmeiro Klein went in in the 7th with one out and a runner on first base, and had to retire both his batters to avoid being forced to face Ohtani. Petit succeeded, including a strikeout from David Fletcher, something the pesky Fletcher hadn’t for 52 straight plate appearances dating back a dozen plays.

The 8th inning went to newcomer Andrew Chafino. It wasn’t his Ashes debut as he’s been getting some down time work since his arrival, but it was the first time we’ve seen him in a close game and he was fantastic, including another strikeout from Ohtani.

Another loss in one point

De As shot the ball into the attack. Their pitching staff limited the opponent to one run and struckout Ohtani three of the four times. And Oakland lost 1-0. Get them in the series finale tomorrow, and if you hit and throw like that again, you’ll win.