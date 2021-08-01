2022 Class Rounds Out the Rim with 4-Star Derrick Brown





The first addition to the 2022 Texas soccer recruiting class after the conclusion of the last dead season of the off-season arrived on July 31. With Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian hosting some prospects on unofficial visits this weekend for the pool party and barbecue this weekend, it’s not all that surprising to make a significant commitment for the class of 2022 or 2023. And this latest addition to the Longhorns 2022 class to round out the month of July came in the form of the four-star Texas High 6-foot-3 and 210-pound edge rusher Derrick Brown. Brown’s commitment was announced on his Twitter timeline on July 31 at noon, much to the cheers of Longhorns fans everywhere. Brown had been on a firm decision date for quite some time since the visiting season ended last month. And the news of his union is just one headline in a busy week for the Longhorns, along with the Oklahoma Sooners. Getting this dedication from Brown is great for the Longhorns. The main competitor that the Longhorns had on the recruiting trail to land this commitment from Brown came from head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. Brown had important official visits to both Baylor and Texas last month. And the immediate impressions Brown had of each school were positive and clear. 2022 Texan Football Recruiting Class One Step Closer To Finishing Defense With 4-Star EDGE Derrick Brown But Texas eventually won it when all was said and done this weekend. Some of the other schools that Texas defeated to win Brown’s dedication were the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, SMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles and Arkansas Razorbacks. Brown is the 10th blue-chip commit in the Longhorns 2022 class. And he helps round out the front seven that co-defensive coordinators/linebackers coaches Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Choate would love to have in the mix. In addition, Brown is the first true edge rusher deployed in the 2022 class. And he is coming off a solid 2020 season with Texas High, recording 67 combined tackles, 20 tackles for losses, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles and one interception. What Texas gets in Brown is an explosive edge rusher with good feet and an excellent closing speed. Brown is better able to determine the edge and rush the passer compared to falling back into pass cover. He will likely play in the JACK position for the Longhorns, similar to that of former star outside linebacker Joseph Ossai. Texas is currently getting a pretty well-rounded class for 2022. And it looks like the Longhorns will continually challenge the rival Sooners to claim top spot in the Big 12 for this recruiting cycle. As the 10th blue-chip commit in the 2022 class, Brown is the nation’s number 298 2022 high school prospect, number 16 edge rusher and number 46 prospect from Texas (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the number 20 edge rusher and number 65 prospect from Texas. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class is ranked #11 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. Texas now has a total of 15 commits in the 2022 class after the addition of Brown this weekend.

