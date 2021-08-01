How much are Olympic medals worth?





If you win a medal – be it gold, silver or bronze – they are virtually priceless.

Former British heptathlon runner Kelly Sotherton, who won bronze in the heptathlon in Athens 2004 and another for the 4 x 400m relay in Beijing 2008, told CNN Sport that her medals are a reminder of how her hard work and effort paid off.

“I would never sell my medals,” Sotherton told CNN Sport on Friday. “They mean a lot.”

Sotherton said she keeps her medals accessible rather than hanging them in a frame.

“I think it’s nice to put them on sometimes,” she added. The design of the medals changes for each game and this time they are the work of Junichi Kawanishi. Each of the gold, silver and bronze medals has a diameter of 85 millimeters and a thickness of 7.7 mm to 12.1 mm. The gold medal is made of gold-plated pure silver, with about 6 grams of gold on a total weight of 556 grams. The silver medal is made of pure silver and weighs about 550 grams while the bronze medal weighs about 450 grams and is actually made of 95% copper and 5% zinc. At current prices, that means the gold would be worth about $800 if you melted it down, while the silver would be worth about $450 and the bronze about $5. Earlier this month, a winner’s medal from the 1896 Athens Olympics sold at auction for $180,000, Cuban archer Leuris Pupo’s gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics fetched $73,200 and his compatriot’s gold medal. Ivn Pedroso’s Sydney 2000 long jump went for $71,335. All three were sold by Boston-based RR Auction. At the 1896 Games — the inaugural modern Olympics — the winners received silver medals and those who finished second earned bronze, according to RR Auction. But those prices pale in comparison to the $1.46 million paid Jesse Owens’ Gold Medal of the 1936 Berlin Olympics at auction in 2013. This medal is considered one of the most important in the history of the Olympics and is one of four that Owens, a black American, won in the 1936 competition, ruining Adolf Hitler’s planned demonstration of Aryan superiority. Olympians tend to hold onto medals they’ve won, according to Richard Gladdle of London’s Baldwin auction house, told CNN Sport Thursday. “They rarely come up for sale,” Gladdle told CNN Sport on Friday. When they go up for auction, it’s usually for philanthropic reasons, Gladdle added. The only Olympic medal Baldwin’s sold was a 1912 gold medal, the last year they were made of gold.

