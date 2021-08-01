BoG meeting focuses on developing grassroots cricket – Newspaper





LAHORE: The 64th Pakistan Cricket Boards Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held here on Saturday focused on grassroots cricket development through newly formed six cricket associations in the country. Although the PCB’s press release after the meeting stated that the Board received updates from the four constitutional committees Audit Committee, Commercial Affairs Committee, Nomination Committee and Risk Management Committee and also received reports from the chairmen and chief executives, it did not detail these reports. Three presidents of the first boards of the cricket association Abdullah Khan Sumbal (Central Punjab), Anwar Zeb Jan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association) and Muhammad Anees Khawaja (Southern Punjab Cricket Association) also attended the session as observers. The other three first board chairmen Qaiser Khan Jamali (Balochistan Cricket Association), Saleem Asghar Mian (Northern Cricket Association) and Imran Hussain (Sindh Cricket Association) will attend the 65th BoG meeting as observers, the press release said. The three chairmen gave presentations on the goals and objectives of their cricket associations, which aimed to put in place the provisional structures so that a strong and robust future for cricket in Pakistan can be built. The presidents also shared the respective schedule of events within their jurisdiction with timelines of the clubs, schools, collegiate and university cricket. These events will start later this year and will run until the middle of next year. The Executive Board also noted with interest the infrastructure development plans drawn up by the cricket clubs. This includes developing high-quality centers and acquiring playing facilities from the local authorities in cities that currently lack these basic facilities but possess huge cricketing talent, it added. The Executive Board appreciates the efforts of the chairmen and their employees to make a promising start and to prioritize their objectives. The BoG assured their full support from a resource and funding standpoint, but reiterated that special attention should be paid to grassroots cricket to ensure that activities at the lower club and school level are resumed as soon as possible so that the talent can be identified and channeled. BoG members Aasim Wajid Jawad and Javed Kureishi participated via video conference. Published in Dawn, August 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos