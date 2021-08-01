Sports
Prep football: With training starting, expectations remain high at Poca | american football
The staff has changed somewhat, but Poca still hopes to be a factor in Class AA when preseason football practice starts Monday in West Virginia.
Beginning their lives in the post-Ethan Payne era, The Dots have some recognizable names ready to thunder Friday night at OO White Stadium, led by senior linebacker receiver Toby Payne, Ethan’s younger brother and a Marshall commitee. Ethan Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award-winning running back, signed with the Thundering Herd in December.
Recent graduates Ethan Payne, quarterback Jay Cook and linebacker Dillon Taylor helped save Poca from a 39-game loss streak (which ended in their freshman season) and reshaped the program into a Class AA power, 26-4 over the past three years, including a 10-0 regular season in 2019, the schools’ first since 1978 and their first playoff win since 2006.
Ethan Payne ran for 5,512 career yards and 83 touchdowns with the Dots, totaling 26 100-yard rushing games, with his last 16 games all going over 150 yards.
Dots coach Seth Ramsey admits that such a production will be difficult to replace.
Would definitely look a little different, Ramsey said. There will be about four guys running the football from different sets and different formations. We don’t have the one guy we’ve had for the past four years, so we have to change some things.
Ramsey said new quarterback Jordan Wolfe, Cook’s backup for the past two seasons, will carry the ball a bit, along with Toby Payne, Andrew Young and Malakai Woodard-Jones, a transfer from Winfield. They operate behind an attacking line with four starters on last year’s opening day in Gabe Keech, AJ Dunbar, TD May and Byron Cunningham.
Other key returnees include defending side Alan Withrow and kicker-punter Joe Starcher.
Ramsey believes his current roster can build the confidence the program has developed over the past three seasons. He’s seen it during the three-week summer practice period just completed.
For us, expectations and standards remain the same, he said. We would do our best to win championships and participate in the latest discussion about top teams and all that sort of thing. That’s really how we would approach it day to day. We cannot lose sight of the things that have put us in that position. Obviously, our expectations are higher than they were four years ago, and the demands on our student-athletes are higher than they were four years ago, and that’s a good place to be.
Were a good mix of new faces and experience and young children. This three week period was more teaching and coaching, which was nice, but we still have a lot of guys who have done a lot for us. Now they have to pick up the burden and do more for us. We feel like those guys are ready to do that and in that position, and we have a lot of confidence in them.
Three Kanawha Valley teams will train under new head coaches on Monday. James Boom McKinney takes over at Nitro, Chad Lovejoy starts at Sissonville and Capital starts at Mark Mason.
The first day players in the state can practice in pads is August 6, but no live contact is allowed until August 10. The first series of scrimmages and grid-o-ramas may start on Friday, August 16 after 4 p.m. 13, with a second date for scrimmages available the following weekend.
The regular season may begin as early as Monday, August 23, but no teams in West Virginia currently have games scheduled until August 26-27, which is a Thursday and Friday.
Buffalo plans to start training again at midnight on Sunday, and will apparently be the only Kanawha Valley team to take advantage of the earliest possible hour to start training. Hurricane, which has also done the same in recent years, will not go midnight this season.
