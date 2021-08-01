NHL investigates claim Sharks Kane bet on own games | Hockey





The NHL said it will investigate a claim by Evander Kanes’ wife that the San Jose Sharks bet ahead on its own games and deliberately tried to lose for gambling winnings. The league said on Twitter Saturday night that it had been made aware of the social media posts from Anna Kane’s Instagram account and plans to conduct a full investigation. Anna Kane wrote: How does the NHL still let a compulsive gambling addict play if he is clearly throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone should fix this. She added: Can someone (Commissioner) ask Gary Bettman how they make a player bet on his own games? Bet and win with bookmakers on his own games? In a separate post, Anna Kane accused her husband of partying lavishly in Europe while asking her to sell her wedding ring in order to survive, and wrote about not being able to afford baby food for their child. The NHL said: The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. A spokesperson for the team wrote in an email to The Associated Press that: The San Jose Sharks have been in contact with the National Hockey League today regarding the serious charges against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain game integrity and consistency with our team values. Kane’s gambling history and finances have been well known for some time. A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019 for failing to repay a $500,000 gambling debt he accrued during a playoff series against the Golden Knights. Ever since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports gambling in the US and more states have adopted it, the NHL has embraced the possibilities and formed several partnerships with sportsbooks and other gambling organizations. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, reached by email before the competition announcement, said only a statement would be forthcoming. The union said it would not comment further at this time. A message sent to Kanes agent was not immediately returned. Kane, 29, is on a $49 million seven-year contract for three seasons. He is in his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo. According to Capfriendly, which charts hockey salaries, he has made just under $56 million during his NHL career. Last season, he scored 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

