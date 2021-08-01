Four-run fourth inning lifts Kyle Hendricks in Cubs win over Nationals





WASHINGTON Cubs right-handed Kyle Hendriks conceded five earned runs in his last start against the Reds, the most he’d given up in a game since April. But he got back on track on Saturday in a 6-3 win against the Nationals. Mowing down an exhausted Nationals lineup, Hendricks was in control all night, giving up one run and four hits in seven innings before handing things over to the bullpen. He struckout three batters and walked one. The Cubs controlled the game with four runs in the fourth. They scored their first two runs of the inning on an RBI single by Sergio Alcantara and an RBI double by Andrew Romine before Rafael Ortega ended the inning with a two-run homerun to give the Cubs a 5-1 lead. Ortega had a scorching July and will continue to have opportunities. I think what has helped me is that I have had a strong mentality all this time [in Chicago], specifically with adjustments at the plate throughout all my games since Ive been here, Ortega said. Cubs bullpen work in progress The Cubs bullpen has been their biggest strength for most of the season, especially when the team was at its best. The combination of Andrew Chafino, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel was one of the best high-leverage threesomes in baseball. But Chafin, Tepera and Kimbrel are now on different teams after the Cubs trades this week, and manager David Ross will have to find a new formula in the bullpen. I probably won’t go full closer, Ross said before the game. I think we should try to navigate the biggest pockets where we feel like guys fit in the biggest moments. … It will be a work in progress, but I have a few more thoughts on that scenario than just an identified poet. The Cubs will have time to figure that out in the final two months of the season as they try to determine who will be part of their bullpen in 2022. Hard throwing right-hander Manny Rodriguez gets several opportunities to be part of that mix. Rodriguez made his Major League-debut on Friday, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and showing some of the electrical stuff the Cubs are excited about. right-handed Heuer code is also expected to be part of the Cubs bullpen of the future. Heuer, who was acquired from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for Kimbrel, threw out trouble in the eighth after the Nationals scored twice against lefthander Rex Brothers. He had some success, some real success, Ross said of Heuer. I think it’s a real arm that can get real hitters, someone who’s had success in the big leagues that we think can be sustainable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/cubs/2021/7/31/22603923/rafael-ortega-kyle-hendricks-lift-cubs-over-the-nationals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos