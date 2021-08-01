What we know we don’t know about Auburn football’s defensive line





EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a seven-part series that will see the 2021 Auburn football roster cut down. This season begins a new era for Auburn’s Defense Line. Longtime coach Rodney Garner has left after eight seasons; is replaced by Nick Eason. Freshman Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason convert the defense from a 4-2-5 scheme to a 3-4 front, which means new roles for the players that remain. Here’s a look at what we do and don’t know about Auburn’s line of defense: The line up Marquis Burks (Sr.), Tony Fair (Sr.), Tyrone Truesdell (Sr.), Dre Butler (Jr.), Marcus Harris (So.), Zykeivous Walker (So.), Jeremiah Wright (So.), Daniel Foster-Allen (R-Fr.), Lee Hunter (Fr.), Ian Mathews (Fr.), Tobechi Okoli (Fr.), Marquis Robinson (Fr.) What do we know? We know Auburn needs his defense to create more pressure than last season. Some of that will come from the Edge players, or outside linebackers, in the Masons schedule, but the defense line will also have to do more. READ MORE:Why improving pass rush could be key to Auburn’s defensive success? ON THE EDGE:What to expect from Auburn’s new defensive position? Colby Wooden is a great starting point after winning a total of four sacks and leading the team last year with nine tackles for a loss. He had a pressure percentage of 9.3% last season, per CFB Cinema, which finished third in defense behind Derick Hall (who now plays outside linebacker) and Big Kat Bryant (transferred to UCF). The next closest player behind Wooden was Walker with 3.2%. Last season, he picked up one sack. Hes one of the players Auburn will demand more from this season. The good news for the Tigers, though, is that last year was a first in the rotation for many of their returning staff on the defensive line, including Wooden, Walker, Butler, Burks and Wright. Having that experience plus a full off-season should only help. Because the potential is there. Walker was Auburn’s second-highest-rated signee in 2020. Butler only recorded two loss tackles and one sack in limited action last season, but he was one of the most explosive junior college defenses a year earlier when he recorded 22 loss tackles and 11 bags at Independence (Kansas) Community College. Newcomers could also help Marcus Harris, a resident of Montgomery, a transfer from Kansas, led the Jayhawks with 7 tackles before losing last season. MARCUS HARRIS:For Marcus Harris and his family, coming home to Auburn is a dream come true TONY SCHOLARSHIP:Seventh-year senior took long road to Auburn football What we don’t know What we don’t know is exactly how high Woodens’ ceiling is. But it sure looked like he has the next Auburns star down the defensive line last season. The freshman wearing a 6-foot-4, 280-pound red shirt produced his 42 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback rushes and the breakup of the pass after missing nearly the entire 2019 season due to a battle with mono . So last year was just the beginning. The Masonic scheme could also be ideal for him. Wooden split his time between end and tackle last season, and 3-4 end is in some ways the perfect hybrid of the two. I just want to be able to show my versatility, Wooden said. As for what I need to work on, just the basics, like using my hands better and getting loose and staying low. For me, I feel like staying low is the biggest, because I stood up straight last year. I just need to stay a little lower and keep working hard. Breakout candidate Burk.With Wright sidelined indefinitely after tearing his ACL in spring practice and Jay Hardy gone, Burks is leaning towards one of the team’s best options at tackle, if not the starter. The former junior college player got off to a slow start last season due to injury, but Wooden said the senior has grown stronger and more physical and has been exceptional over the spring. They said it Auburn has always had a great tradition. I played against Takeo Spikes in high school. I’ve been coaching Carl Lawson in Cincinnati for the past few years, so I got to know him. I came here last year and got to know Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. I coached Angelo Blackson, drafted him when I was with the Tennessee Titans. Gabe Wright, I ran into him too. So it’s a tradition, especially in the defensive line here at Auburn, and it will continue to be. Nick Eason Josh Vitale was the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can follow him on Twitter at @JoshVitale.

