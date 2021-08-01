Tennis: Shaking everywhere Ruud emulates Murray with hat-trick title, Tennis News & Top Stories





KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AFP) – Norway’s Casper Ruud on Saturday (July 31) became the first player since Andy Murray in 2011 to win three ATP titles in as many weeks. World number 14 Ruud defeated Spain’s 97th seed Pedro Martinez 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the rainy final of the Kitzbühel clay tournament. The 22-year-old has also won titles in Bastad and Gstaad over the past two weekends. Former world number one Murray achieved the same feat in October 2011 when he took titles in consecutive weeks in Bangkok, Tokyo and Shanghai. I tremble all over my body. It feels great, Ruud told atptour.com. I was very nervous at the end, I knew what I was playing for. Three in a row is something special. What a day to play the final, rain on and off all day. I’m just really excited and happy that these three weeks are over and that I won them all. The final was suspended for most of three hours due to rain and the match finally ended at 11:30 PM (5:30 AM on Sunday Singapore time). Martinez, 24, competed in his first ATP Tour final.

