The weaknesses of Olympic stars are gold winners for netizens





Xinhua China’s Ma Long won a gold medal in men’s singles table tennis on Friday, putting him right at the top of the trending topic list on Chinese Twitter-like Sina Weibo. It is a historic second Olympic gold in men’s singles table tennis in his career. But it’s not just his success that has caught the attention of Chinese netizens, his cute behavior, such as repeatedly pulling up his pants, also made him a popular hashtag, with 170 million views and 24,000 comments on Weibo. Xinhua This fascination with the broader aspects of sports stars is now commonplace. The Chinese public is now concerned not only about the number of gold medals won by the Chinese team, but also about the behavior, emotions, accessories, life and other aspects of the athletes. These trending topics highlight the ordinary human side of the athletes, also helping netizens empathize with the hardships and joys of those on the Olympic podium. For example, there are hot topics like “Sun Yiwen, the female fencer, left the field with an accidental injury”, “Yang Qian and Yang Haoran, who won 10m air rifle mixed team gold, made finger hearts in front of the cameras.” Xinhua Necklaces, hairpins and other decorations of Olympic athletes also arouse the interest of netizens. For example, as Yang, a 21-year-old double gold medalist, has become increasingly popular on social media, her yellow duck hairpin and pearl nails have become trending topics. The yellow duck hairpin is even becoming a hot item on e-commerce platforms in China. On Taobao, China’s largest retail site, monthly sales of yellow duck hairpins have surpassed 20,000 in some stores. Netizens are also trying to find the same necklace and bracelet, in the form of two ping-pong paddles, worn by Chen Meng, who won gold in the women’s singles table tennis. But later they found out that those accessories were designed by Chen’s father. Xinhua In addition, some popular hashtags revolve around hobbies and trivialities in the lives of Olympic athletes. For example, in an interview after the game, gunman Yang said she wanted to eat braised shrimp. Her mother happily responded: Come home and I will prepare enough for you! Unsurprisingly, the story became a trending topic on various platforms. It was viewed 220 million times on Weibo and became a number 5 trending topic on Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok). Braised shrimp is a specialty of Yang’s hometown of Ningbo, which sparked the empathy of the Chinese. And after Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform, Weibo netizens joked that “the splash of dumplings when put in the pot is even bigger than this,” which also became a popular hashtag to celebrate their joy. to transfer.

