Washington Nationals post-trade deadline lineups to be interesting





We knew this was going to happen. All fire sales lead to refurbishments, which lead to improvised setups. It didn’t really sink in until we saw the lineup on paper. How are the Washington Nationals going to score points? Remember early in the season when the Nationals struggled to push runs across the plate? During the first month of play, the Nationals scored two or fewer points nine times. Then they had a lineup with Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Yan Gomes. The lineup from day two, post-deadline, may need to get creative to score. The Nationals will bring in a lot of youth and fringe players for the rest of the year. After beating the Chicago Cubs (the Cubs lined up an AAA lineup after a fire sale of their own) in game one, having sent off half of their hitters, the Nats will run out of another hodgepodge group. This was to be expected. A look at the lineup is a bit sobering though. #National Lineup 31-07-21 1. Victor Robles CF

2. Juan Soto RF

3. Ryan Zimmerman 1B

4. Yadiel Hernandez LF

5. Luis Garcia SS

6. Three barriers C

7. Carter Kieboom 3B

8. Adrian Sanchez 2B

9. Joe Ross P Starting pitcher: Joe Ross — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) July 31, 2021 Trial by fire I think. Time to find out if Victor Robles can handle the leadoff duties. His .203 batting average doesn’t inspire us much at this point. Yadiel Hernandez at the cleanup area. Hernandez has 117 at bats in his career, and he might be the toughest in the four-slot when Josh Bell isn’t playing. Protecting Hernandez is Luis Garcia, who has all 160 career-at-bats in the major leagues. His display of power in the minors this year, along with his long ball in game one post-deadline, give us hope for the future. Tres Barerra has batted well this year, although his Major League experience consists of 53 at bats. We are well aware of Carter Kieboom’s struggles, and he is a .183 career hit. Adrian Sanchez sees his first time in the Majors since 2019 and has only 166 at bats over three years. This is what a renovation looks like, also for a reason. The young players need herbs. The edge players need reps. Both have to prove that they are part of the future. We could get used to seeing such lineups for the rest of the year. Brace yourself, it’s going to be a bumpy ride (one that hopefully leads to beautiful places).

