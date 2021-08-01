Sports
NRL considers Melbourne Cricket Ground to host Grand Final, Melbourne Storm, Peter Vlandys
The NRL is considering a contingency plan to play the 2021 grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in light of the latest Covid-19 outbreak.
The Daily Telegraphs Dave Riccio reported that the MCG with a capacity of 100,024 seats can be used as an alternative to Sydneys Stadium Australia.
When the competitions governing body moved the rest of the NRL season to Queensland, it was believed Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium would host the 2021 decider.
However, Queensland’s rapid lockdown due to the growing Delta coronavirus outbreak has forced the game to consider all options to maximize revenue and increase the number of fans able to attend the grand final.
The Telegraph disclosed the fact that Melbourne was denied the chance to host game one of the 2021 Origin series due to Covid, giving them hosting rights to the first-ever non-Sydney Grand Final.
The continued success of the Melbourne Storm in Victoria and the fact that they are on track to win a second consecutive Grand Final is another good reason to grant the MCG hosting rights.
While crowds in Melbourne will be banned from AFL matches for the next two weeks, it is believed the city will be able to draw large crowds by the time the AFL and NRL Grand Finals take place.
However, the NRL has not ruled out holding the grand final in Sydney, provided the number of Covid-19 infections drops drastically and they can accommodate a nearly packed crowd at Stadium Australia.
But if the last two seasons have taught the NRL anything, they know they should have some options on the table and the ability to change plans at short notice.
ARLC chairman Peter Vlandys is exploring ways to repay the Victorian government’s loyalty after they lose hosting rights to Origin I.
Unpacking the MCG with a home crowd full of Storm supporters could be the perfect opportunity if Stadium and Australia and Suncorp Stadium are not considered viable options due to the pandemic.
