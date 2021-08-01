Bucs rookie Joe Tryon enjoys return to football as the team holds its first padded practice





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time this training camp, the Buccaneers put on the pads and then ramped up the physicality at the AdventHealth Training Center on Saturday morning. Head Coach Bruce Arians was the first to share his excitement. We’ve got to get through it: Tom Brady frustrated after a bad day at Bucs’ training camp

“It was more like soccer training than soccer,” Arians said. “Football players show up when the noise level rises. Many guys look great in shorts, but they disappear when the noise level rises. So I was really happy to see it. I can’t wait to review the tape.” The players were also just as excited to get to this point in the build-up to the start of the season, but it was arguably most exciting for rookie Joe Tryon. Bucs’ first-round roster chose to kick out the 2020 season in Washington, so it’s been quite some time since he’s gotten this kind of job on the football field. It felt good, Tryon said. I hadn’t applied pads since December 2019, but it took a long time. I feel like I’ve made strides. Today was a great first day in pads. The rookie outside linebacker went on to say how grateful he is to be back in Tampa. Bucs rookie Hainsey learning center, focused on versatility

It feels normal, Tryon said. I feel like I should be here. Last year at this time I couldn’t play and you know now it’s just a blessing. I’m not going to take it for granted. Approaching this opportunity with gratitude, Tryon seizes every opportunity to learn what he can, not only from the script, but also from the resources around him. The Bucs have two of the best pass rushers in the competition between Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and you better believe Tryon is like a sponge around that duo. I pretty much shadowed Shaq (Barrett) and (Jason Pierre-Paul), Tryon said. In the conference rooms they are dissecting film and telling us exactly how to do it. Just watching what they’re doing and trying to implement it into my game, I’m already seeing progress. It is a blessing to be in this position. They’re two great pass rushers in the NFL and I feel in a great position. >> Follow Karen Loftus on Facebook >> Follow Karen Loftus on Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfla.com/sports/buccaneers/bucs-rookie-joe-tryon-enjoys-return-to-football-as-team-holds-first-padded-practice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos