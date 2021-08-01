Tennis star Andreescu hopes more athletes are candid about mental health

Article content
In mid-July, Bianca Andreescu made the decision to withdraw from the Olympics.
And the Mississauga resident, who chose not to compete in the Olympics, applauds American gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from competition in Tokyo.
The Canadian tennis champion wasn’t alone in dropping several others, including Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams did the same, but it was still a tough choice.
I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Olympics, she said in a recent interview, but her decision was made because of the pandemic.
There were also other problems, such as playing without an audience and the continued pressure to play in tournaments.
The pressures that elite athletes face was highlighted recently when American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from competition. Andreescu has always been candid about staying balanced, physically and mentally, and applauded Biles’ decision and her statement.
Simone talked about mental health, and people don’t talk about it enough, she said.
It would be good, Andreescu said, if people like Simone, Naomi or myself speak out, and if we come to the public as a collective.
Andreescu was advised to come forward that a professional athlete of any kind should work on one’s mental health.
And so I started, she said. I am a spiritual person and I have a lot of time for myself outside of sports.
One of the things that keeps Andreescu grounded is her love for animals.
Her dog Coco, an adorable toy poodle who sat in the stands when Andreescu won the US Open, has been a beloved pet for three years.
Dogs bring so much joy and companionship and are literally your best friend, she said. That unconditional love it would be super good if people could do that.
I am so grateful to have Coco, Andreescu added.
Coco, Andreescu said, is the main reason she is involved for the second year in a Royale Tissue promotion that benefits animal adoption in Canada.
I partnered with Royale to help the 100,000 cats and dogs who need forever homes in Canada, she said. This year they are doing even more for shelter pets, with 100 shelter partners working with Royale across the country.
The Home for any pet project started on National Animal Day (April 30) with a very successful fundraiser; a campaign that benefits both consumers and animals is now running until 13 October. If you buy $20 worth of Royale products, they’ll send you a $5 coupon for your next purchase and donate $5 to a participating animal shelter.
Those disappointed not to see Andreescu at the Olympics can look forward to seeing her defend her title at the National Bank Open (formerly Rogers Cup) on Aug. 7. She also expected to participate in the US Open in New York at the end of August.
A favorite of tennis fans for her distinctive and engaging game, Andreescu was only 18 when she won the Women’s Championship at Indian Wells in March 2019 and shot into the limelight after starting the year on the 152.
Later that year, she won the Canadian Open and the US Open, beating Serena Williams.
Andreescu is the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam title and the first to win the Canadian Open in 50 years. She is the highest ranked Canadian in the history of the Womens Tennis Association (WTA).
Several injuries and the pandemic made 2020 a challenging year for her, but this year she is back on the road.
It’s easy to forget she’s only 21. Going forward, Andreescu says, she plans to stay healthy and work hard to become a better person, a better friend, and a better daughter.
Every day I want to get better. I want to keep making history in this sport, playing the Olympics, playing more Grand Slam events, inspiring other people, I want to remind them, even in difficult times, to persevere.
Sources
2/ https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/tennis-star-bianca-andreescu-hopes-more-athletes-open-up-about-mental-health
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
