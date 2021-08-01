I won’t stop until I help produce a better me

By Taiwo Alimic

AT 46, and laden with accolades: Eleven African Games medals and seven Olympics from the 1996 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro-Brazil, Funke Oshonaike, Nigeria’s table tennis queen from the Somolu-Lagos slum, isn’t hanging on his bat yet.

Oshonaike, speaking from Tokyo where she was officially admitted, was inducted into the exclusive ITTF ‘Club 7’, becoming the first female table tennis player in the world and the first female athlete in Africa to attend seven Olympic Games. retired, because she likes to play and is in good health.

Retiring is not an option for her yet. She said she would be around to help younger ping pongers who would take her position in the near future.

When she was asked, ‘So, are you quitting? She answered without wasting words: No. Not now. I want another better me. Not another me – another better me. I have to try my best to be around the youngster, talk to them and help nurture a better me.

DO NOT CLOSE YET

I want to motivate them because a girl goes through a lot. A coach should be everything for a girl player. They need to get along well to motivate them. What I see today is not what we used to have. I want to be their psychologist, their mother and their coach.

I don’t want to retire for the time being because my body can still carry me. I am aging well and still enjoy the game. I thank God for the gift he has given me and will retire when I see another who is better for me.

Oshonaike joins compatriot Segun Toriola and three others as the only table tennis players to compete in seven Olympics.

Beaten by Juan Liu of the United States, in the preliminary round, Oshonaike said she was both sad and happy to be in Tokyo.

I have a bit of mixed feelings. Right now I don’t even know what to feel right now because I tried my best. I trained hard and prepared for this. I think Juan played better and that’s why I lost. But if I have to think about another chance to be the Olympics, I think it’s a great privilege for me to represent my country again.

I am grateful and happy that there are Olympics this year and I tried my best, I lost. So sad I lost but I have to count my blessings and name them one by one. To be here again and at my seventh Olympics, the first woman in Africa and to be the first woman in the world of table tennis, I must be thankful and thank God.

OLYMPIC JOY

Since her first Olympics in Rio in 1996, the table tennis queen has remarked that there is nothing better than the feel of the village of the Olympics.

It’s been great from 1996 to now. As they say the Olympics are every four years and when I finish an Olympics that I have devised by the Chinese, they are the master of table tennis. Other than that I am very satisfied. I don’t want to be the only one and hope others join me. I give myself 90 percent. I am happy and fulfilled. All I want to do is throw in the towel and thank everyone.

NO REGRETS

She abhors no regrets. I have no regrets about sports. When I started it was good in Nigeria and sometimes when I look at how it is now I’m glad I witnessed the good times. I could remember the time when we were preparing for Cairo Africa Games. I had to change my school from Igbobi College to Government Girls School in Kwara because we were in Kwara for a year of training. Do we get that now? That was the time when Nigeria will win everything.

Interestingly, she said she felt stronger when faced with opposition. I thanked a few people who have supported me. I appreciate your love and care. Don’t stop supporting me. And especially the ones who booed me growing up. You see, growing up in Nigeria, I never had any supporters. For a 15 year old I was shy at the time and was always with my dad. So when I win, I just sit with my dad and people saw me as a snob. They called me names and they would boo me when I was playing. That stimulated me. I thank those people for making me a strong woman.