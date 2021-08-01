Recent Match Report – Invincibles vs Supercharger 13th Match 2021

Northern Superchargers 128 for 4 (Lynn 48, Brook 47*) beat Oval Invincibles 127 for 6 (Roy 52*, Curran 34*, Rashid 3-13) with six wickets

Harry Brook is the leading goalscorer in the Men’s Hundred and his third major contribution in a row almost single-handedly dragged Northern Superchargers to a final win to kick-start their campaign on a slow Headingley pitch.

Adil Rashid’s miserly spell of 3 for 13 had helped to narrow the Oval Invincibles down to 127 after they chose to bat, with Jason Roy and Tom Curran’s unbroken score of 67 for the seventh wicket leading a 60 for 6 recovery. late fireworks meant it looked like a par score on a two-speed surface that took a lot of turns, but Brook’s mature, controlled innings got the Superchargers home.

Brook came in at number 4, the role he was beginning to perfect for Yorkshire in this season’s Vitality Blast, with the Superchargers 23 for 2 after 21 balls. He made a 64-off 59-ball partnership with Chris Lynn, looking just like the senior player as Lynn struggled with timing, before closing the game with John Simpson, whose massive straight six sealed the win with three balls left.

Brook no argument

Knocked out of first place on the Blast’s run charts in the closing rounds of the group stage, Brook looks determined to ensure the same fate won’t wait in the Hundred. He played crucial hands to keep their first two games – against Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets – alive, and on the third call, he dragged them home with the smoothest innings of the evening, a cold-blooded 47 that had less than 30 balls.

He was wary of Sunil Narine and rightly recognized him as the Invincibles’ biggest threat, but was confident in taking down Curran and Tabraiz Shamsi. He scored runs all over the ground, sweeping but also hitting the ground, through point and through extra cover, hitting with tremendous control to keep the required speed in check the entire time.

“There weren’t many runs on the board, so me and Lynny just tried to turn it around and take the danger man out,” he said. “It’s nice to win, especially in front of a home crowd with some Yorkshire boys playing. I’ve often said I want to be a match winner and that’s a good example of that.”

It’s a sign of England’s white ball depth that Brook – described by Mark Butcher as an “enhanced, modern version of Joe Root” – didn’t make it into their second-tier ODI squad earlier this month. Given his control and range of shots at both pace and spin, he will be gaining more recognition in no time – internationally or in franchise tournaments.

Harry Brook whips one in the leg Getty Images

The slow start and the middle of Invincibles

Invincibles chose to bat on the premise that the field would only slow down, but they only scored 18 Powerplay runs, the fewest so far in the men’s league. The openers got six between them before Will Jacks caught Brydon Carse behind, and pinch-hitter Narine’s leg-side thrash from Matty Potts was the only boundary in the first 25 balls, while the Superchargers’ Seamers kept their lines tight to the top order for Chamber.

Narine faced his biggest weakness – a fast pace behind a length with no width – but managed to clear two more strokes when the fielding restrictions were lifted, hitting Carse twice over the side of the leg before going out for Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a handy cameo of 22 out of 11 balls. The value of Narine’s innings became more and more apparent as the innings went on: Between the 33rd ball (Narine’s discharge) and the 79th, the Invincibles failed to hit a single line as the spinners took over.

Rashid had Colin catch Ingram on the cover line, Potts tossed Sam Billings as he backed up to cut, and Rashid slammed into consecutive balls as Laurie Evans picked a deep midwicket and Dane Vilas held a blinding slip catcher to clear Jordan Clark. With Tabraiz Shamsi, a true tailender, carded at number 9, Curran was forced to consolidate alongside the scratchy Roy, who repeatedly stared at the field in disbelief after balls lodged in the surface.

The Roy-Curran Show

With 72 for 6 out of 78 balls, the Invincibles were in deep mire, but a number of lustful shots in the late inning dragged them to a par score. Roy called out the innings played by Alex Hales – his longtime England opening partner – in the Superchargers’ last completed game, puking out 25 of his first 34 balls before sweeping Mujeeb over the leg side as Curran hit consecutive boundaries via midwicket before a lush, controlled straight ride flew over the ground for six hours.

David Willey missed his height on death, hitting the slit with each of the last three balls of the innings and getting batted for six, six and four when Roy broke free at the last minute. The final frontier spawned its half-century, a hard rut that took 43 balls, and the uninterrupted 67 run score in 42 balls for the seventh wicket helped them to something they thought they could defend.

Pitch imperfect

While the Hundred’s double-header structure has done great things for the women’s game this year in terms of increased audience and exposure, one unintended consequence has been some slow-burning men’s matches on slow, used fields. This was no different, with neither side able to cross borders regularly.

Lynn was particularly slow, scoring a six from Saqib Mahmood as Billings chose to reward his early dismissal of Willey with a second straight set of five balls, but otherwise struggled to find the rope. He eventually holed up to Evans at long range and chose to attack the last ball of Narine’s spell, leaving a tricky comparison of 31 out of 20 balls.

But the Invincibles struggled to cope with the greasy outfield as the chase progressed, due to the rain earlier in the day, and were sloppy in the deep end to help the Superchargers turn multiple copies in half. Mahmood’s nightmarish drop of Simpson by 26 needed out of 15 was particularly criminal, not least when Simpson cut Curran through third man for four and then dragged him to the ground for six to seal the win, as he stood celebrating with open arms while the Superchargers recorded their first win.