Hayden joins Test stars in annual sleepout





Go to The Chappell Foundation to donate Test legend Matthew Hayden is camping tonight in his backyard with daughter Grace as part of The Chappell Foundation’s annual Sleepout event, which aims to raise money and raise awareness about youth homelessness in Australia. The Sleepout is traditionally held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but due to the pandemic a large number of Australian athletes past and present will be settling outdoors across the country, and Hayden is one of them. After having a father-daughter kayak trip hampered by Queensland’s rapid lockdown, the 103-Test great will instead spend Sunday evening braving the winter cold to draw attention to a situation affecting tens of thousands of young Australians. affects. “We have received a welcome pack and it tells us that 30,000 (homeless youth) are having a rough time every night,” said Hayden, who also runs his own charity, The Shoreline Foundation, which provides education and employment to Indigenous students. “That figure is staggering, but even 20,000 children, 10,000 children – even one child who has no home in this great country of ours is unacceptable. “That’s twice the size of Kingaroy – the city I grew up in, to put that into perspective. “We are a developed country. The housing poverty situation in India for example is very confronting, but here in Australia it is more of a hidden problem and something that is not always seen or recognized. “Children don’t need much, but they do need a home, they need love around them, and they need a good education. Those three things are on their way. “Our children are privileged. My daughter will also be involved in this Sleepout, and we’ve talked about it, and she knows we have a very privileged life. “So to just get involved and understand how you can help, and in this case it’s more about advocacy for us, it’s a good thing. “This is a life-changing commitment from The Chappell Foundation, and every penny is well spent – ​​to put a child in a bed or a home that has some kind of love and security, it can have a huge impact on a life. “I am honored and privileged to be able to help.” Fellow ex-test players Mitchell Johnson and Ed Cowan will also sleep badly for the cause in Perth and Sydney respectively, while current Australian women’s stars Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning are also among the many. The 2021 event will have a first with the Sutherland family – former Cricket Australia CEO James and his cricket children Will and Annabel – heading to their garage for the evening. The trio have already raised more than $5,000 together, while this year’s event has already raised more than $50,000 in total. Go to The Chappell Foundation to donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/matthew-hayden-chappell-foundation-sleepout-australia-youth-homelessness/2021-08-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos